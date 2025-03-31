403
Upcoming Music Video "Mujhe Yaad Aa Rahe Ho" Directed by Aadiz Imran: A Heartfelt Story of Love and Loss
(MENAFN- Trending Times of India) The much-anticipated music video “Mujhe Yaad Aa Rahe Ho” is set to captivate audiences with its poignant narrative of love and heartbreak. Directed by Aadiz Imran, the music video features the charming social media star Hasnen Khan and the talented actress Nafisa Khan in the lead roles. The sad song, which promises to stir emotions, is expected to be a major hit among music lovers and fans alike.
The song has been penned by the renowned Bollywood lyricist Jayesh Katwani, known for his expressive and soulful lyrics. The composition is by the talented Ishan Suthar, whose music has already garnered attention for its emotional depth. Rizwan Khan lends his voice to the track, bringing out the song's raw emotions through his powerful and evocative singing.
The music video was shot in the picturesque city of Udaipur, Rajasthan, adding a visual richness to the melancholic tone of the song. The stunning backdrop of Udaipur’s regal palaces and serene lakes enhances the romantic yet sorrowful mood of the narrative, giving viewers a cinematic experience that resonates with the emotions conveyed in the song.
"Mujhe Yaad Aa Rahe Ho" explores themes of lost love and the lingering memories of a past relationship. Hasnen Khan and Nafisa Khan’s compelling performances are expected to bring these emotions to life, adding depth and authenticity to the story. The chemistry between the two leads, along with the melancholic melodies and heartfelt lyrics, make the song a must-watch for fans of romantic ballads.
The music video will be exclusively released on Hungama Play OTT platform, allowing fans worldwide to enjoy it from the comfort of their homes. The song’s release is highly anticipated, with many looking forward to its debut and the emotional journey it promises to take them on.
With a perfect blend of beautiful music, evocative lyrics, and stellar performances, “Mujhe Yaad Aa Rahe Ho” is set to become a sensation in the world of music videos. Stay tuned for its release and prepare to get lost in a whirlwind of emotions.
