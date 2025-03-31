Heart To Heart Bride In Webster, NY Expands Plus-Size Bridal Options To Celebrate Every Bride

Heart to Heart Bride, a prominent bridal boutique in Webster, NY, is proud to offer Rochester brides a size-inclusive bridal boutique experience.

ROCHESTER, NY, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Heart to Heart Bride , a prominent bridal boutique in Webster, NY, is proud to offer Rochester's largest selection of plus-size wedding dresses , ensuring that every bride, regardless of size, can find the gown of her dreams.

With over 100 gowns in bridal sizes 16 to 32, Heart to Heart Bride provides a diverse range of styles to suit various tastes and preferences. The collection features dresses priced between $1,600 and $5,000, accommodating a variety of budgets.

"Every bride deserves to feel beautiful and confident on her wedding day," says Sarah Ashworth, Owner of Heart to Heart Bride. "Our mission is to provide an inclusive and supportive environment where brides of all sizes can find a gown that reflects their unique style and personality."

To enhance the bridal shopping experience , Heart to Heart Bride offers a complimentary 30-minute virtual consultation over video before the in-person appointment. This personalized session allows brides to discuss their vision, preferences, and any concerns with a dedicated stylist, ensuring a curated selection of gowns awaits them upon arrival.

Appointments are required to ensure individualized attention from the expert team of stylists. Brides can request an appointment through the Heart to Heart Bride website.

About Heart to Heart Bride

Heart to Heart Bride is a locally owned bridal boutique that has been serving the Greater Rochester area for over 20 years. Specializing in size-inclusive wedding dresses, the boutique is dedicated to helping every bride find her perfect gown, offering a vast selection of styles and sizes to suit each unique vision.

