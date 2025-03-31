Expion360 Reports Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2024 Financial Results

New OEM and Distributor Relationships to Equip New Campers and RVs with Advanced Lithium-Ion Batteries

Began Shipping e360 Home Energy Storage Solutions

REDMOND, Ore., March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Expion360 Inc. (Nasdaq: XPON) (“Expion360” or the“Company”), an industry leader in lithium-ion battery power storage solutions, today reported its financial and operational results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024.

Fourth Quarter 2024 & Subsequent Financial & Operational Highlights



Q4 2024 revenue totaled $2.0 million, up 131% from Q4 2023, and 43% sequentially from Q3 2024.

Began fulfilling purchase orders for its Home Energy Storage Solutions (“HESS”).

Signed a non-binding letter of intent with NeoVolta Inc. (“NeoVolta”), a leading innovator in energy storage solutions, providing the framework for a potential collaboration that aims to engineer a state-of-the-art battery manufacturing facility and develop innovative lithium-ion battery cell and module product designs, marking a significant milestone in the production of American-made batteries.

Partnered with Scout Campers, a subsidiary of Adventurer Manufacturing, Inc., to equip its high-quality campers with Expion360's advanced lithium-ion batteries as a standard option, enhancing the energy efficiency and reliability of Scout Campers' products.

Added several new original equipment manufacturers (“OEMs”) and one new distributor reflecting successful ongoing sales efforts to expand customer base across the United States. Closed a $2.6 million registered direct offering and private placement priced at the market under Nasdaq rules.

Management Commentary

"The fourth quarter of 2024 and early 2025 was highlighted by robust sequential revenue growth, a strengthened balance sheet, and the addition of new OEM customers,” said Brian Schaffner, Chief Executive Officer and Interim Chief Financial Officer of Expion360.“Revenue grew sequentially for a fourth consecutive quarter, improving 43% from Q3 2024, demonstrating the successful execution of our efforts to expand sales with our more than 300 resellers across the United States, consisting of dealers, wholesalers, private-label customers and OEMs who then sell our products to end consumers. Year-over-year sales continued to be impacted by the downturn in the RV market with the persistence of high interest rates. We believe the RV market will continue to gain ground through 2025, with shipments remaining steady in the short term and increasing traction heading into next year. In January we took the opportunity to strengthen our balance sheet with the close of a $2.6 million registered direct offering and private placement.

“We are making significant progress against our goals with the ongoing expansion of our OEM relationships and acquisition of several new OEM partnerships. New customers, including Scout Campers, Alaskan Campers, and K-Z Recreational Vehicles, are driving demand for high-quality lithium battery technology for their premium campers and vehicles.

“We are working with NeoVolta to combine our strengths toward a potential collaboration that aims to engineer a US-based state-of-the-art battery manufacturing facility and develop innovative lithium-ion battery cell and module product designs. A formal engagement would enable us to contribute our expertise in design and engineering, while NeoVolta plans to provide the necessary capital and manpower. Together we expect to bring high-performance, sustainable energy storage solutions to the market to address the growing demand for efficient energy management in both residential and commercial applications.

“We have continued our progress in our Home Energy Storage Solutions vertical, with production shipments beginning in January 2025. We believe the HESS product line will benefit from a fast-growing battery energy storage market, and consumer uptake can rapidly scale with the introduction of products that improve price, flexibility, and integration. We also anticipate HESS will benefit from incentives available through California's Self-Generation Incentive Program and federal tax credits available through the Inflation Reduction Act for home battery systems.

“Looking ahead, we anticipate our new OEM partnerships and distributors to generate incremental revenue of approximately $5.0 million for fiscal year 2025, with additional new customers expressing interest across our product line, including our next generation GC2, Group 27, and new Edge batteries. The anticipated revenue growth is expected to increase gross profits by an estimated $1.4 million for fiscal year 2025. We are also highly focused on further development of HESS and the introduction of new technologies and batteries. We look forward to announcements of additional wins and milestones in the months ahead,” concluded Mr. Schaffner.

Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Summary

Revenue in the fourth quarter of 2024 totaled $2.0 million, an increase of 131% from $0.9 million in the prior year period. The increase was primarily due to increased OEM sales with existing and new customers.

Gross profit in the fourth quarter of 2024 totaled $438,552 or 22.1% of revenue, as compared to $205,114 or 23.9% of revenue in the prior year period. The decrease in gross profit was primarily due to OEM customer discounts issued in connection with higher-volume purchases.

Selling, general and administrative expenses in the fourth quarter of 2024 decreased to $1.6 million compared to $2.4 million in the prior year period. The decrease was primarily due to reductions in salaries related to a lower employee headcount and lower stock-based compensation.

Net loss in the fourth quarter of 2024 totaled $251,647, an 88% improvement from a net loss of $2.2 million in the prior year period. The decrease in net loss was primarily due to our sales growth.

Full Year 2024 Financial Summary

For the year ended December 31, 2024, revenue totaled $5.6 million, decreasing 6.0% from $6.0 million in the prior year. The decrease was primarily attributable to softness in the recreational market during the first two quarters, driving decreases in OEM sales during those same two periods.

Gross profit for the full year of 2024 totaled $1.2 million, a 20.5% gross margin as compared to $1.6 million or 26.3% of revenue in the same year-ago period. The decrease in gross profit was primarily attributable to lower sales volumes due to the slowdown in the RV industry resulting in lower economies of scale on fixed costs, as well as the liquidation of non-core product increasing cost of sales above what they would have been without the liquidation.

Selling, general and administrative expenses for the full year of 2024 decreased 9.6% to $7.9 million compared to $8.7 million in the prior year period. The decrease was primarily due to decreases in legal and professional fees, as well as salaries and benefits, which was partially offset by an increase in license and fee cash premiums paid when making repayment on our convertible note, as well as fees incurred in connection with our termination of our warehouse lease.

Net loss for the year ended December 31, 2024, totaled $13.5 million or $(21.03) per share, compared to net loss of $7.5 million or $(108.25) per share in the prior year. The net loss was primarily the result of $5.0 million in suspended liability expense due to our reverse stock split cash true-up payment provision in the Series A Warrants issued and sold in a public offering we consummated in August 2024, as well as increased interest incurred under our convertible note, and increased settlement expenses.

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $0.5 million as of December 31, 2024, compared to $3.9 million as of December 31, 2023. On January 3, 2025, the Company closed a $2.6 million registered direct offering and private placement priced at the market under Nasdaq rules.

Net cash used in operating activities totaled $9.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to $5.5 million in the prior year period.

The share, per share, and resulting financial amounts in this press release, including prior period metrics, have been adjusted to reflect the reverse stock split of the Company's common stock, par value $0.001 per share, which was effective on October 8, 2024.

Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2024 Results Conference Call

Brian Schaffner, Chief Executive Officer of Expion360, will host the conference call, followed by a question-and-answer period. The conference call will be accompanied by a presentation, which can be viewed during the webcast or accessed via the investor relations section of the Company's website here .

To access the call, please use the following information:

