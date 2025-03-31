Expion360 Reports Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2024 Financial Results
About Expion360
Expion360 is an industry leader in premium lithium iron phosphate (LiFePO4) batteries and accessories for recreational vehicles, marine applications, Light EV and residential energy storage.
The Company's lithium-ion batteries feature half the weight of standard lead-acid batteries while delivering three times the power and ten times the number of charging cycles. Expion360 batteries also feature better construction and reliability compared to other lithium-ion batteries on the market due to their superior design and quality materials. Specially reinforced, fiberglass-infused, premium ABS and solid mechanical connections help provide top performance and safety. With Expion360 batteries, adventurers can enjoy the most beautiful and remote places on Earth even longer.
The Company is headquartered in Redmond, Oregon. Expion360 lithium-ion batteries are available today through more than 300 dealers, wholesalers, private-label customers, and OEMs across the country. To learn more about the Company, visit expion360.com .
Forward-Looking Statements
The foregoing material may contain“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, each as amended. Forward-looking statements include all statements that do not relate solely to historical or current facts, including without limitation statements regarding the Company's business prospects, and can be identified by the use of words such as“may,”“will,”“expect,”“project,”“estimate,”“anticipate,”“plan,”“believe,”“potential,”“should,”“continue” or the negative versions of those words or other comparable words. Forward-looking statements included in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the Company's beliefs, plans, and expectations about its operations, product development and pipeline, growth prospects, market opportunity, potential partnership with NeoVolta, the anticipated incremental revenue to be generated from new OEM partnerships and distributors, and the expected timing of the Company's next conference call to discuss the Company's financial results. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future actions or performance. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company and its current plans or expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could significantly affect current plans. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ significantly from those anticipated, believed, estimated, expected, intended, or planned. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, the Company cannot guarantee future results, performance, or achievements. Except as required by applicable law, including the security laws of the United States, the Company does not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements to conform these statements to actual results.
| Expion360 Inc.
Balance Sheets
|As of December 31, 2024
|As of December 31, 2023
|Assets
|Current Assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|547,565
|$
|3,932,698
|Accounts receivable, net
|613,022
|154,935
|Inventory
|4,831,461
|3,825,390
|Prepaid/in-transit inventory
|1,612,686
|163,948
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|236,461
|189,418
|Total current assets
|7,841,195
|8,266,389
|Property and equipment
|914,081
|1,348,326
|Accumulated depreciation
|(430,191
|)
|(430,295
|)
|Property and equipment, net
|483,890
|918,031
|Other Assets
|Operating leases – right-of-use asset
|754,832
|2,662,015
|Deposits
|27,471
|58,896
|Total other assets
|782,303
|2,720,911
|Total assets
|$
|9,107,388
|$
|11,905,331
|Liabilities and stockholders' equity
|Current liabilities
|Accounts payable
|$
|338,091
|$
|286,985
|Customer deposits
|48,474
|17,423
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|187,464
|292,515
|Convertible note
|-
|2,082,856
|Current portion of operating lease liability
|256,153
|522,764
|Current portion of stockholder promissory notes
|-
|762,500
|Current portion of long-term debt
|31,758
|50,839
|Suspended Liability
|4,985,948
|-
|Total current liabilities
|5,847,888
|4,015,882
|Long-term debt, net of current portion and discount
|198,412
|298,442
|Operating lease liability, net of current portion
|542,764
|2,241,325
|Total liabilities
|$
|6,589,064
|$
|6,555,649
|Stockholders' equity
|Preferred stock, par value $.001; 20,000,000 shares authorized; zero shares issued and outstanding
|-
|-
|Common stock, par value $.001; 200,000,000 shares authorized; 2,096,082 and 69,230 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively
|2,096
|69
|Additional paid-in capital
|37,091,468
|26,445,378
|Accumulated deficit
|(34,575,240
|)
|(21,095,765
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|2,518,324
|5,349,682
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|9,107,388
|$
|11,905,331
| Expion360 Inc.
Statements of Operations
|For the Years Ended December 31,
|2024
|2023
|Net sales
|$
|5,624,939
|$
|5,981,134
|Cost of sales
|4,469,711
|4,405,611
|Gross profit
|1,155,228
|1,575,523
|Selling, general and administrative
|7,909,219
|8,745,135
|Loss from operations
|(6,753,991
|)
|(7,169,612
|)
|Other (Income) / Expense
|Interest income
|(86,121
|)
|(125,854
|)
|Interest expense
|976,618
|124,511
|Loss on sale of property and equipment
|146,760
|3,426
|Settlement expense
|709,900
|281,680
|Suspended liability expense
|4,985,948
|-
|Other income
|(6,073
|)
|(394
|)
|Total other expense
|6,727,032
|283,369
|Loss before taxes
|(13,481,023
|)
|(7,452,981
|)
|Tax (income) / expense
|(1,548
|)
|3,293
|Net loss
|$
|(13,479,475
|)
|$
|(7,456,274
|)
|Net loss per share (basic and diluted)
|$
|(21.03
|)
|$
|(108.25
|)
|Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding
|641,011
|68,882
| Expion360 Inc.
Statements of Cash Flows
|For the Years Ended December 31,
|2024
|2023
|Cash flows from operating activities
|Net loss
|$
|(13,479,475
|)
|$
|(7,456,274
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:
|Depreciation
|173,973
|205,723
|Amortization of convertible note costs
|667,144
|-
|Loss on sale of property and equipment
|146,760
|3,426
|Decrease in allowance for doubtful accounts
|-
|(18,804
|)
|Stock-based settlement
|209,000
|251,680
|Stock-based compensation
|616,632
|560,365
|Decrease in right-of-use assets and lease liabilities
|(67,778
|)
|-
|Increase in suspended liability
|4,985,948
|-
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|(Increase) / Decrease in accounts receivable
|(458,087
|)
|161,904
|(Increase) / Decrease in inventory
|(1,006,071
|)
|704,746
|Increase in prepaid/in-transit inventory
|(1,448,738
|)
|(22,338
|)
|Increase in prepaid expenses and other current assets
|(47,043
|)
|(17,626
|)
|Decrease in deposits
|31,425
|5,005
|Increase in accounts payable
|51,106
|56,735
|Increase in customer deposits
|31,051
|17,365
|Increase / (Decrease) in accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|21,819
|(13,649
|)
|Increase in right-of-use assets and lease liabilities
|9,789
|30,510
|Net cash used in operating activities
|(9,562,545
|)
|(5,531,232
|)
|Cash flows from investing activities
|Purchases of property and equipment
|(19,203
|)
|(20,170
|)
|Net proceeds from sale of property and equipment
|132,611
|36,748
|Net cash provided by investing activities
|113,408
|16,578
|Cash flows from financing activities
|Proceed from / (Principal payment on) convertible note
|(2,750,000
|)
|2,420,025
|Principal payments on long-term debt
|(119,111
|)
|(161,194
|)
|Principal payments on stockholder promissory notes
|(762,500
|)
|(62,500
|)
|Proceeds from exercise of warrants
|185,434
|49,800
|Settlement of fractional shares for cashless warrant exercise
|-
|(23
|)
|Net proceeds from issuance of common stock
|9,510,181
|-
|Net cash provided by financing activities
|6,064,004
|2,246,108
|Net change in cash and cash equivalents
|(3,385,133
|)
|(3,268,546
|)
|Cash and cash equivalents, beginning
|3,932,698
|7,201,244
|Cash and cash equivalents, ending
|547,565
|3,932,698
