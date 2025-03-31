Unanet's Champions 2025 Conference For Government Contractors, AEC Firms To Focus On Value, Growth And Navigating Uncertainty

With a business-first agenda, Atlanta event to offer interactive learning and networking opportunities

DULLES, Va., March 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Leaders from the government contracting (GovCon) and the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC) industries will converge in Atlanta, Ga., from April 29 to May 2, 2025, for Champions 2025 , an annual event presented by Unanet . Previous attendees of the annual event have lauded it as a valuable opportunity to learn, network, and gather the insights they need to run their businesses smarter and better.

During unpredictable times like these, Champions 2025 represents exactly the kind of event that decision-makers at GovCon and AEC firms should attend. In 2025, Champions offers attendees a wide range of opportunities to:



Connect, discuss industry issues, problem-solve, and talk shop with peers and some of the sharpest minds in the business.

Learn how Unanet's new suite of solutions to empower faster, scalable growth can help customers win more business and run their projects more profitably with AI-enabled customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise resource planning (ERP). Bring ready-to-apply best practices home to their business and employees.

"We've developed a packed agenda of sessions addressing issues that matter most to our GovCon and AEC customers, in addition to networking opportunities, a lively exhibit hall, and one-on-one learning opportunities," said Jeff Davison, Chief Customer Officer at Unanet. "We understand how valuable our attendees' time and resources are, especially now. We're all about making Champions 2025 worth their investment."

To that end, Unanet has extended early bird registration with special pricing through the end of Champions 2025, which will be held at the Atlanta Marriott Marquis. Champions regularly sells out, an indication of the value that attendees get.

Three compelling keynote speakers are set to headline the conference. Kevin Carroll , bestselling author and expert on creativity and innovation, will share his unique take on unleashing creativity within individuals and entire organizations. GovCon keynote speaker Krista Sweet , vice president, civilian agencies, at the Professional Services Council, will offer a highly illuminating insider's perspective on navigating today's government contracting landscape, while AEC keynote speaker David Burstein , principal at PSMJ Resources, will tap into the latest market research to offer insights into what's next for these markets.

Across three days of Champions 2025, attendees can take advantage of a wealth of networking and learning opportunities. There's the facilitated peer-to-peer networking and learning meetups via Braindates (a fun, innovative networking experience new to the event), two evening celebrations for more networking and socializing, one-on-one meetings with Unanet product experts, more breakout sessions than ever for attendees to expand their knowledge, and the opportunity to earn up to 12 NASBA or SMPS continuing education credits.

Champions 2025 also promises to give attendees an up-close look at the Unanet product roadmap. Attendees will get an exclusive preview of the pipeline for the new Unanet Growth Suite and learn about the new capabilities coming as a result of two recent AI-focused acquisitions.

"For those in government contracting and AEC industries that are especially impacted by uncertainty, gathering under one roof and soaking up as much strategically relevant and actionable insight as possible is critical," continued Davison. "Champions offers a setting geared to help customers grow their businesses, make connections, and have a little fun along the way."

More details on Champions 2025 are available here . Aprio and OpenAsset are platinum sponsors of the event.

