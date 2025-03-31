Aircraft Galley Equipment Market Is Forecasted To Reach US$ 2.2 Billion In 2034, Says Stratview Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Detroit, March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global aircraft galley equipment market is projected to witness a growth rate of 3.5% annually from 2024 to 2034, with an anticipated size of US$ 2.2 billion by 2034, according to an analysis by Stratview Research.

Stratview Research, a global market research firm, has launched a report on the global aircraft galley equipment market which provides a comprehensive outlook of the global and regional industry forecast, current & emerging trends, segment analysis, competitive landscape, & more.

Report Highlights

Market Size in 2034 (billion US$) 2.2 Growth (CAGR) 3.5% during 2024-2034 Forecast Period 2024-2034 Trend Period 2018-2022 Base Year 2023 Number of Segments Covered 6 Number of Tables & Graphs 100+ Country-Level Market Assessment 20



Segment Insights on the Aircraft Galley Equipment Market:

The global aircraft galley equipment market is segmented based on aircraft type, galley type, insert type, sales channel type, end-user type, and region.



Based on aircraft type - The market is bifurcated into narrow-body aircraft, wide-body aircraft, regional aircraft, and business jets. Among aircraft types, Wide-body aircraft is expected to be the biggest demand generator for galley equipment in the foreseeable future . The galley equipment market for the segment is driven mainly by four aircraft (B787, A350XB, B777, and A330). Wide-body aircraft registered the highest decline amid the pandemic (2020 and 2021). Airlines increasingly focus on enhancing passenger experience, particularly in premium classes. Advanced galley designs in wide-body aircraft facilitate the preparation of high-quality meals and beverages, supporting this goal.



Based on the galley type – The market is bifurcated into standard galley, modular galley, and customized galley. Modular galleys are expected to be the primary growth driver in the aircraft galley equipment market , with the fastest expansion projected in the coming years. Their customizable and space-efficient designs allow airlines to optimize operations, reduce weight, and offer personalized services. As airlines increasingly prioritize energy-efficient, lightweight solutions and passenger-centric designs, modular galleys provide a cost-effective, scalable option, making them a key focus for both manufacturers and operators.



Based on the insert type - The market is segmented into electric inserts and non-electric inserts. The electric insert is anticipated to remain the dominant segment of the aircraft galley equipment market and is likely to witness faster growth in the coming years . Electrical inserts include a beverage maker, chiller, water boiler, coffee maker, and food warmer. Non-electrical inserts are divided into serving pots, racks/trays, galley trolleys, and other inserts. Due to the rising demand for water boilers, beverage makers, and chillers, the electrical insert type is projected to continue to have a larger market share over the next ten years.

Based on the end-user type - The market is segmented into OE and aftermarket. Over the projection period, it is expected that the OE segment will dominate the market . The main reasons for its dominance are the massive aircraft backlogs of key airframers paired with recovering market conditions. Boeing and Airbus have outlined plans to gradually increase production, directly influencing the original equipment (OE) level market. Additionally, the entry of COMAC is expected to drive demand for galley equipment at this stage. At the aftermarket level, significant growth is anticipated due to replacing outdated galley systems with newer, lighter, fuel-efficient models that optimize space.



Which Region Shows the Most Promising Growth Forecast and Opportunity?

The analysis suggests that North America is expected to remain the largest market for aircraft galley equipment over the forecast period . This growth outlook is majorly attributed to the following:



With the presence of several aircraft OEMs, tier players, distributors, airlines, and raw material suppliers, the area is the aviation industry's production hub. Over the following ten years, the USA is anticipated to continue driving market expansion in the region.

On the other hand, Asia-Pacific is predicted to experience the highest market growth in the next ten years due to several factors, including the development of commercial and regional aircraft (CMAC's C919), the largest fleet of commercial aircraft, and assembly plants of Boeing and Airbus in China.



Aircraft Galley Equipment Market Drivers:

Some of the key drivers listed in the report are given below.



Increase in the demand for lightweight galley systems and an expected rise in the production rates of the best-selling aircraft (B737, A320 family, B787, A220 series, and A350XWB). Additionally, fleet modernization by airline operators to raise the caliber of services provided to passengers during the flight also has a positive influence on the commercial prospects of galley manufacturers.



Top 10 Companies in the Aircraft Galley Equipment Market:

The key strategies of all the leading players to obtain a competitive edge include forming long-term contracts, M&As, and developing new products with improved cabin efficiency. Stratview Research has identified the following companies as the top market players.



Safran S.A.

Collins Aerospace

Jamco Corporation

Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG

AVIC Cabin Systems Limited

EFW GmbH

Boeing Encore Interiors LLC

Bucher Leichtbau AG

The Gill Corporation Euro-Composites Corporation



