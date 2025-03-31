Sevenrooms Unveils New AI Features To Power Superhuman Hospitalitytm, Helping Restaurants Personalize, Streamline & Save Time

AI Responses, AI Feedback and AI Note Polish are giving restaurants an edge – automating time-consuming tasks so staff can focus on what matters most: their guests

NEW YORK, March 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SevenRooms , the leading CRM, marketing, and operations platform for hospitality, today announced the launch of three new AI-powered features – AI Responses, AI Feedback Summary, and AI Note Polish – designed to help restaurants deliver personalized guest experiences while saving time and labor.

With labor shortages and rising costs continuing to challenge the hospitality industry, operators need solutions that help them work smarter, without sacrificing the personalized service guests expect. In a recent study, 47% of U.S. operators stated they'd already benefited from quicker decision-making using AI . SevenRooms' AI features were built with this in mind, eliminating repetitive tasks and making guest data instantly actionable so staff can focus on creating memorable experiences that drive loyalty and revenue. From responding to guests in record time to surfacing insights that improve service, these new tools empower operators to deliver next-level hospitality while saving time and protecting margins.

"We believe that AI should enhance hospitality, never replace it," said Kinesh Patel, CTO & Co-Founder of SevenRooms. "With our new AI features, we're giving operators tools that save time on manual work so they can focus on what matters – delivering personalized, memorable guest experiences. Working behind the scenes, these features help restaurants respond to guests faster, organize data critical to their operations, and automatically turn guest feedback into action for their teams. In an industry facing rising costs and operational pressures, our AI helps teams do more with less, all without compromising service. This is the future of SuperHuman HospitalityTM – where technology empowers teams to create deeper, longer-lasting connections with their guests."

Introducing SevenRooms' AI Features

AI Responses: Instantly draft personalized, on-brand responses to guest emails, texts, and reviews. Operators can set a custom tone so every message sounds like it's coming from a well-trained Guest Relations team.

Impact: Restaurants using AI Responses have seen a 27% decrease in time to respond to guest feedback and responded to 35% more feedback than those not using it. Plus, an 80% increase in messages sent within two minutes of starting a draft.

AI Feedback Summary: Automatically analyze all guest feedback from across channels and deliver weekly summaries highlighting themes, opportunities, and areas for improvement - no more sifting through hundreds of reviews.

Impact: Operators get a pulse on actionable guest sentiment in seconds, making it easier to coach staff and improve operations, without spending hours searching through online reviews across an array of channels.

AI Note Polish : Automatically organize and standardize guest notes, transforming scattered details into clear, actionable insights. This gives operators a clean and reliable database to personalize service and drive loyalty.

Impact: Teams are equipped with better guest data to deliver "wow" moments every time, without having to sort through long, unstructured notes and histories of long-time guests.

In an industry where staff are often asked to do more with fewer resources, SevenRooms' AI features help reclaim hours of labor every week, driving efficiency without sacrificing personalization. Whether responding to reviews in seconds or uncovering operational blind spots through feedback analysis, these AI tools streamline operations so teams can focus on creating exceptional guest experiences that drive revenue.

"SevenRooms AI Responses and AI Feedback Summary have offered a highly efficient and effective way to respond to reviews with personal and professional language," said Chloe Zachary, Manager with Innovative Dining Group . "It changed responding to multiple reviews from a 30-minute task to a 5-minute task, creating more time to focus on remedying guest lowlights and our in-person presence. The AI responses are thorough, and the ability to rephrase allows us to find the perfect response for each guest."

SevenRooms' AI launch is part of a larger mission to power SuperHuman HospitalityTM – where technology removes friction so teams can build deeper guest relationships that grow loyalty and revenue. These AI tools seamlessly integrate into SevenRooms' all-in-one platform, giving operators everything they need, from CRM and marketing to reservations and guest engagement, to run a smarter, more personalized business.

About SevenRooms

SevenRooms is a CRM, marketing and operations platform for growing restaurants in the hospitality industry. From Michelin star gems to local favorites, the all-in-one platform helps restaurants increase sales, delight guests, and keep them coming back, automatically. The full suite of products includes reservations, waitlist and table management, review aggregation, revenue management, referrals, email and text marketing, and marketing automation. Founded in 2011 and venture-backed by Amazon, Comcast Ventures and PSG, SevenRooms has more than 13,000 dining, hotel F&B, nightlife and entertainment clients globally, including: Curator Hotel & Resorts Collection, Marriott International, MGM Resorts International, Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group, Wynn Resorts, Jumeirah Group, Hard Rock Hotels & Resorts, Wolfgang Puck, Michael Mina, Union Square Hospitality Group, Australian Venue Co., Maple & Ash, The Wolseley Hospitality Group, Dishoom, Groot Hospitality, MLSE, Live Nation and Topgolf. .

