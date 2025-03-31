Hiperbaric Celebrates 400Th HPP System Installation At Instinct Raw Pet Food

MENAFN - PR Newswire) High-pressure processing is a natural, cold pasteurization technique that uses extreme water pressure (up to 87,000 psi) to eliminate harmful pathogens while preserving the nutritional integrity of raw ingredients. In pet food manufacturing, HPP technology plays a crucial role in ensuring the safety of raw diets without compromising their nutritional benefits or requiring artificial preservatives.

The Hiperbaric 525i, the world's most productive HPP system, features a 525-liter vessel capacity and innovative integrated configuration that minimizes spatial footprint by installing intensifiers on a mezzanine above the unit. At Instinct's facility, the system can process approximately 8,030 pounds per hour with a high speed of 10.7 cycles per hour. As the only manufacturer with completely independent intensifiers, Hiperbaric allows users to safely maintain and inspect intensifiers without interrupting production or requiring a full shutdown.

"This 400th installation represents not just a milestone for Hiperbaric, but a testament to the growing adoption of HPP technology across the global food industry," said Rob Peregrina, USA Executive Director. "Our partnership with Instinct exemplifies how innovative companies are leveraging HPP technology to deliver superior products while prioritizing safety and quality."

Instinct, a pioneer in raw pet food since 2002, has been utilizing HPP technology since 2010, demonstrating their early recognition of its benefits. "We were one of the first pet food companies to embrace HPP technology, understanding its crucial role in ensuring food safety while maintaining the nutritional integrity of raw ingredients," said Wes Oertli, Director of Capital Project Management at Instinct. "Our decision to invest in Hiperbaric's H525i system was driven by their commitment to post-sales service, stellar safety record, and advanced automation capabilities."

The installation at Instinct's 150,000-square-foot Nebraska facility integrates seamlessly with their production lines, featuring a turn-key HPP automation solution with loading and unloading robots and material handling. This integration enables Instinct to streamline their manufacturing process, increasing productivity and traceability, while reducing injuries from repetitive movements.

Hiperbaric's achievement comes during a period of significant growth, with the company reporting record-breaking revenue in 2024. With a 60% global market share and presence in over 50 countries, Hiperbaric continues to lead the HPP industry through technological innovation and customer-focused solutions.

About Hiperbaric

Hiperbaric is the global leader in high pressure technology, designing, manufacturing, and marketing its HPP equipment internationally. The company is recognized for its reliability, customer support, and continuous R&D. Hiperbaric is headquartered in Burgos, Spain, with a U.S. office in Miami, FL, an Asia office in Shanghai, China, and commercial and technical offices in Mexico and Oceania. For more information, visit:

About Instinct Pet Food

Instinct® is a natural, grain-free pet food brand on a mission to transform the lives of pets through the pure, real nutrition of raw. The leader in raw pet food, Instinct is committed to redefining "better" for all pets by making raw nutrition accessible and simple for every pet and pet parent. Instinct is headquartered in St. Louis, MO and manufacturing facilities are in Lincoln, NE. For more information, visit

