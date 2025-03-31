Leakzon Secures $5 Million In Series A Funding To Accelerate U.S. Expansion And Product Development

TEL AVIV, Israel, March 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LeakZon LTD, a leading provider of innovative solutions for water loss management, announced today the successful completion of its Series A funding round, securing $5 million. This investment was led by PEAL HOLDINGS A.A LTD, LeakZon's existing investor, and other investors. PEAL HOLDINGS A.A. LTD firmly reaffirms its strong confidence in LeakZon's strategic vision and promising growth trajectory, highlighting a shared commitment to excellence and innovation.

The newly raised funds will bolster LeakZon's ambitious plans for penetrating the U.S. market, where the company has already established LeakZon Inc., a dedicated American entity headquartered in the U.S. since January. LeakZon has quickly built a strong local presence, assembling an experienced sales and operations team ready to support and expand its market footprint.

Dan Winter, CEO of LeakZon LTD and President of LeakZon Inc., emphasized the alignment of LeakZon's approach with the 'One Water' movement and government efficiency initiatives:

"We are witnessing a growing demand for LeakZon's solutions as utilities recognize the inefficiencies and extended timelines associated with traditional water loss management methods. Our cloud-based architecture simplifies deployment and accelerates results, enabling utilities to manage all water sources in an integrated and sustainable manner, consistent with the 'One Water' approach. Moreover, our cost-effective solutions align with the US government's efforts to reduce government expenditures, a cost-saving initiative notably championed by Elon Musk and the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE)."

The funding will also drive the development of new advanced features, ensuring LeakZon remains at the forefront of water management technology, offering utilities innovative tools to manage and reduce water loss effectively.

LeakZon's groundbreaking technology has already demonstrated substantial impact, with significant reductions in Non-Revenue Water (NRW) for its customers globally, positioning the company as an essential partner for utilities aiming to optimize their water networks sustainably and economically.

