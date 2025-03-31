2024 Semiconductor Manufacturing Research Review: Chiplets, Thin And Ultrathin Films, Iot Chips, High-Speed Data Converters, Printed Circuit Boards
The global market for chiplets was valued at $5.3 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach $42.8 billion by the end of 2029, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) 41.9% from 2024 through 2029.
The global market for thin and ultrathin films is expected to grow from $20.6 billion in 2023 to $38.8 billion by the end of 2028, at a compound annual growth (CAGR) of 13.5% from 2023 to 2028. The global market for Internet of Things (IoT) chips was valued at $186.1 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach $375.5 billion by the end of 2028, at a compound annual growth (CAGR) of 14.3% from 2023 to 2028.
Research Review Scope
This review report comprehensively analyzes key market trends, technological advancements, and emerging opportunities across various semiconductor segments. It covers the role of chiplets, high-speed data converters, Internet of Things (IoT) chips, printed circuit boards (PCBs), and thin/ultrathin films in next-generation electronics, emphasizing their impact on artificial intelligence (AI), high-performance computing (HPC), 5G technology, automotive applications including electric vehicles (EVs) and autonomous vehicles (AVs), and industrial automation.
Additionally, the review examines market drivers, challenges, growth forecasts, supply chain dynamics, geopolitical influences, and investment trends affecting semiconductor industry. It highlights the increasing demand for modular chiplet integration, IoT connectivity, high-speed data processing, and advanced PCB technologies while addressing regulatory, security, and sustainability challenges. This structured analysis offers valuable insights into the evolving semiconductor landscape and the critical factors driving its transformation.
Research Reviews provide market professionals with concise market coverage within a specific research category. This 2024 Semiconductor Manufacturing Research Review provides a sampling of the type of quantitative market information, analysis, and guidance that the research firm has been developing since its inception in 1971 to help its customers make informed business decisions.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Foreword
- Research Review Scope
Chapter 2 Global Chiplets Market (SMC137A)
- Chiplets Market Outlook Scope of the Report Market Summary Market Dynamics Emerging Technologies Segmental Analysis Regional Analysis Conclusion Market Overview of Chiplets Market Driver High-Performance Computing Market Restraint/Challenge Shortage of Skilled Labor Market Opportunity Continuing Investment in the Semiconductor Industry Regulatory Landscape North America Emerging Technologies Heterogeneous Integration Market Breakdown of Chiplets by Processor CPUs Graphics Processing Units Field-Programmable Gate Arrays AI-ASIC Coprocessors Application Processing Units Market Breakdown of Chiplets by Region North America Europe Asia-Pacific Rest of the World
Chapter 3 Global Markets, Technologies and Materials for Thin and Ultrathin Films (SMC057D)
- Thin and Ultrathin Films Market Outlook Scope of Report Market Summary Technological Advancements and Applications Market Dynamics and Growth Factors Future Trends and Developments Segmental Analysis Regional Insights and Emerging Markets Conclusion Market Overview of Thin and Ultrathin Films Market Driver Growing Global Fabrication Equipment Spending Market Restraint Implications of Thin-Film Contamination Market Opportunity Technological Advancements and New Product Development Key Emerging Technology and Market Trend Laser-Based Directed Energy Deposition Market Breakdown of Thin and Ultrathin Films by Material Metal Dielectric Compounds Others Market Breakdown of Thin and Ultrathin Films by Region North America Europe Asia-Pacific Rest of the World Sustainability in Thin and Ultrathin Films Industry: An ESG Perspective Key ESG Issues in Thin and Ultrathin Films Market ESG Performance Analysis Current Status of ESG in the Thin and Ultrathin Films Market ESG Practices in the Global Thin and Ultrathin Films Market Concluding Remarks
Chapter 4 Global IoT Chips Market (SMC135A)
- IoT Chips Market Outlook Scope of Report Market Summary Market Overview of IoT Chips Market Driver Growing Demand for IoT-based Vehicles Market Restraint Security and Privacy Concerns Market Opportunity Implementation of Emerging Technologies Market Breakdown of IoT Chips by End-use Industry Healthcare Consumer Electronics Automotive Building Automation Industrial Others Market Breakdown of IoT Chips by Region North America Europe Asia-Pacific Rest of the World Sustainability in IoT Chips Industry: An ESG Perspective ESG Issues in the IoT Chip Market IoT Chip ESG Performance Analysis Concluding Remarks
Chapter 5 High-speed Data Converters: Global Markets and Growth Forecast (SMC136A)
- High-speed Data Converters Market Outlook Market Summary Technological Advancements and Applications Market Dynamics and Growth Factors of High-speed Data Converters Segmental Analysis Regional Insights and Emerging Markets Conclusion Technology Overview Current and Future Market Overview of High-speed Data Converters Market Driver Widespread Adoption of Medical Imaging Applications Market Challenge Developing Low-Power High-Speed Data Converters Market Opportunity Rise of Autonomous Vehicles Emerging Technologies and Developments Miniaturization and Continuous Improvements in Semiconductor Technologies Market Breakdown of High-Speed Data Converters by Type A/D Converters (ADC) D/A Converters (DAC) Market Breakdown of High-Speed Data Converters by Region North America Europe Asia-Pacific Rest of the World Sustainability in High-Speed Data Converters Industry: An ESG Perspective ESG Performance Analysis Current Status of ESG in the Global Market ESG Practices in the High-Speed Data Converters Market Concluding Remarks
Chapter 6 Printed Circuit Boards: Technologies and Global Markets (SMC103D)
- Printed Circuit Boards Market Outlook Scope of Report Market Summary Technological Advances and Applications Market Dynamics of Printed Circuit Boards Segmental Analysis Regional Insights and Emerging Markets Conclusion Current and Future Market Market Driver Growing Use of Autonomous Vehicles (AVs) and EVs Market Challenge Increasing Technological Complexity and Pressure to Continuously Innovate Market Opportunity Advancements in Flexible and Wearable Electronics Emerging Technologies and Trends 3D Printing Market Breakdown of Printed Circuit Boards by PCB Type Single-layer Double-layer Multilayer High-density Interconnect (HDI) Market Breakdown of Printed Circuit Boards by Region North America Europe Asia-Pacific Rest of the World Sustainability in the PCB Industry: An ESG Perspective Status of ESG in the PCB Industry ESG Practices in the PCB Industry Concluding Remarks
Chapter 7 Appendix
