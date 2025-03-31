2024 Semiconductor Manufacturing Research Review: Chiplets, Thin And Ultrathin Films, Iot Chips, High-Speed Data Converters, Printed Circuit Boards

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2024 Semiconductor Manufacturing Research Review" report has been added tooffering.The global market for chiplets was valued at $5.3 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach $42.8 billion by the end of 2029, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) 41.9% from 2024 through 2029.The global market for thin and ultrathin films is expected to grow from $20.6 billion in 2023 to $38.8 billion by the end of 2028, at a compound annual growth (CAGR) of 13.5% from 2023 to 2028. The global market for Internet of Things (IoT) chips was valued at $186.1 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach $375.5 billion by the end of 2028, at a compound annual growth (CAGR) of 14.3% from 2023 to 2028.This review report comprehensively analyzes key market trends, technological advancements, and emerging opportunities across various semiconductor segments. It covers the role of chiplets, high-speed data converters, Internet of Things (IoT) chips, printed circuit boards (PCBs), and thin/ultrathin films in next-generation electronics, emphasizing their impact on artificial intelligence (AI), high-performance computing (HPC), 5G technology, automotive applications including electric vehicles (EVs) and autonomous vehicles (AVs), and industrial automation.Additionally, the review examines market drivers, challenges, growth forecasts, supply chain dynamics, geopolitical influences, and investment trends affecting semiconductor industry. It highlights the increasing demand for modular chiplet integration, IoT connectivity, high-speed data processing, and advanced PCB technologies while addressing regulatory, security, and sustainability challenges. This structured analysis offers valuable insights into the evolving semiconductor landscape and the critical factors driving its transformation.Research Reviews provide market professionals with concise market coverage within a specific research category. This 2024 Semiconductor Manufacturing Research Review provides a sampling of the type of quantitative market information, analysis, and guidance that the research firm has been developing since its inception in 1971 to help its customers make informed business decisions.

Research Review Scope

Chapter 2 Global Chiplets Market (SMC137A)



Chiplets

Market Outlook

Scope of the Report

Market Summary

Market Dynamics

Emerging Technologies

Segmental Analysis

Regional Analysis

Conclusion

Market Overview of Chiplets

Market Driver

High-Performance Computing

Market Restraint/Challenge

Shortage of Skilled Labor

Market Opportunity

Continuing Investment in the Semiconductor Industry

Regulatory Landscape

North America

Emerging Technologies

Heterogeneous Integration

Market Breakdown of Chiplets by Processor

CPUs

Graphics Processing Units

Field-Programmable Gate Arrays

AI-ASIC Coprocessors

Application Processing Units

Market Breakdown of Chiplets by Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific Rest of the World

Chapter 3 Global Markets, Technologies and Materials for Thin and Ultrathin Films (SMC057D)



Thin and Ultrathin Films

Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Market Summary

Technological Advancements and Applications

Market Dynamics and Growth Factors

Future Trends and Developments

Segmental Analysis

Regional Insights and Emerging Markets

Conclusion

Market Overview of Thin and Ultrathin Films

Market Driver

Growing Global Fabrication Equipment Spending

Market Restraint

Implications of Thin-Film Contamination

Market Opportunity

Technological Advancements and New Product Development

Key Emerging Technology and Market Trend

Laser-Based Directed Energy Deposition

Market Breakdown of Thin and Ultrathin Films by Material

Metal

Dielectric

Compounds

Others

Market Breakdown of Thin and Ultrathin Films by Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Sustainability in Thin and Ultrathin Films Industry: An ESG Perspective

Key ESG Issues in Thin and Ultrathin Films Market

ESG Performance Analysis

Current Status of ESG in the Thin and Ultrathin Films Market

ESG Practices in the Global Thin and Ultrathin Films Market Concluding Remarks

Chapter 4 Global IoT Chips Market (SMC135A)



IoT Chips

Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Market Summary

Market Overview of IoT Chips

Market Driver

Growing Demand for IoT-based Vehicles

Market Restraint

Security and Privacy Concerns

Market Opportunity

Implementation of Emerging Technologies

Market Breakdown of IoT Chips by End-use Industry

Healthcare

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Building Automation

Industrial

Others

Market Breakdown of IoT Chips by Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Sustainability in IoT Chips Industry: An ESG Perspective

ESG Issues in the IoT Chip Market

IoT Chip ESG Performance Analysis Concluding Remarks

Chapter 5 High-speed Data Converters: Global Markets and Growth Forecast (SMC136A)



High-speed Data Converters

Market Outlook

Market Summary

Technological Advancements and Applications

Market Dynamics and Growth Factors of High-speed Data Converters

Segmental Analysis

Regional Insights and Emerging Markets

Conclusion

Technology Overview

Current and Future Market Overview of High-speed Data Converters

Market Driver

Widespread Adoption of Medical Imaging Applications

Market Challenge

Developing Low-Power High-Speed Data Converters

Market Opportunity

Rise of Autonomous Vehicles

Emerging Technologies and Developments

Miniaturization and Continuous Improvements in Semiconductor Technologies

Market Breakdown of High-Speed Data Converters by Type

A/D Converters (ADC)

D/A Converters (DAC)

Market Breakdown of High-Speed Data Converters by Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Sustainability in High-Speed Data Converters Industry: An ESG Perspective

ESG Performance Analysis

Current Status of ESG in the Global Market

ESG Practices in the High-Speed Data Converters Market Concluding Remarks

Chapter 6 Printed Circuit Boards: Technologies and Global Markets (SMC103D)



Printed Circuit Boards

Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Market Summary

Technological Advances and Applications

Market Dynamics of Printed Circuit Boards

Segmental Analysis

Regional Insights and Emerging Markets

Conclusion

Current and Future Market

Market Driver

Growing Use of Autonomous Vehicles (AVs) and EVs

Market Challenge

Increasing Technological Complexity and Pressure to Continuously Innovate

Market Opportunity

Advancements in Flexible and Wearable Electronics

Emerging Technologies and Trends

3D Printing

Market Breakdown of Printed Circuit Boards by PCB Type

Single-layer

Double-layer

Multilayer

High-density Interconnect (HDI)

Market Breakdown of Printed Circuit Boards by Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Sustainability in the PCB Industry: An ESG Perspective

Status of ESG in the PCB Industry

ESG Practices in the PCB Industry Concluding Remarks

Chapter 7 Appendix

