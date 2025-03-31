Inventhelp Inventor Develops Improved Shirt For Dialysis Patients (SBT-1938)

PITTSBURGH, March 31, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "I'm a registered nurse, and I wanted to create an improved shirt for patients receiving dialysis treatments," said an inventor, from Menifee, Calif., "so I invented THE COZY CATHETER CAMISA. My design allows the patient to remain covered and warm, and it would not restrict access to the dialysis site."

The invention provides a new shirt for dialysis patients. In doing so, it offers convenient access to the dialysis site. As a result, it eliminates the need to remove the garment, and it increases comfort for the patient. The invention features an attractive and practical design that is easy to wear and use so it is ideal for dialysis patients. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the San Diego sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-SBT-1938, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

