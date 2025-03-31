Oh My Gloss: Tresemmé Names Paige Desorbo The Face Of Its Give Gloss Campaign, Featuring The New Lamellar Gloss Collection

You want in on some hot glossip? The collection's Lamellar Lamination technology takes hair from "meh" to next-level glossy with a little bit of gloss and a whole lot of style

HOBOKEN, N.J., March 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ready to get glossed to the gods? Thanks to the new TRESemmé Lamellar Gloss Collection - a simple, versatile collection of five products featuring patented Lamellar Lamination technology - anyone and everyone can experience up to 72 hours of gloss and all the contagious confidence that comes with it. *hair flip*

Because at TRESemmé, gloss is more than a look - it's a way of life. It's gassing up (or as we like to say, "glossing up") your roomie before her first date since The Breakup. It's sharing your secret to perfectly glossy hair with the new girl at work. It's making besties in the bar bathroom after borrowing a hair tie. Because when one of us shines, we all shine - and this is gloss that gives.

After all, hair this glossy deserves to be seen...and shared. Just ask "Summer House" star, "Giggly Squad" podcast co-host, and ultimate girl's girl, Paige DeSorbo, who's teaming up with TRESemmé as the brand's first-ever year-long ambassador. She'll be kicking off the extended partnership by starring in the "Give Gloss" campaign, meant to celebrate gloss that, well, gives. In the spot, Paige has all eyes on her as she struts through the streets, sharing her shine with everyone from a glossed-up pup to a car that has her gooped, gasping, and glossed.

"I've always seen my hair as the ultimate accessory, so working with TRESemmé is a literal dream come true," shared Paige. "And I'll admit: I love the fact that I can skip wash day for three days with the full Lamellar Gloss Collection and still have that fresh-out-of-the-salon feel. Plus, I'm obsessed with the campaign being all about the confidence we give each other, that girl's girl energy - it couldn't have been a more perfect fit."

Paige will be leading the campaign's glossy movement, spreading compliments and camaraderie (and glossy hair, obv) to fellow gloss girlies everywhere. It's all about knowing your worth, showing off your shine, and, of course, making sure your girlfriends are glossing and glowing right there with you. A longtime TRESemmé fan since 2014, Paige is no stranger to hyping others up. Known for keeping it just as real with her followers as her friends, she tells it like it is when it comes to love, life, and of course, style - making her the perfect fit for the Lamellar Gloss Collection.

"Give Gloss is our answer to the gatekeeping that can bring 'girl world' down, and we're so excited to be teaming up with Paige DeSorbo - the ultimate girls' girl - to help bring this campaign and glossy movement to life," shared Yoni Klein, Head of TRESemmé North America, Unilever.

So, what's the secret to that smooth, glossy finish? The line's patented Lamellar Lamination technology creates a fine, weightless seal over each strand to boost smoothness and luminosity, delivering a glass-like finish. With just five easy steps, it's easy to look your best, feel your best, and help others experience a major gloss up in the process:







Lamellar Gloss Shampoo & Conditioner : Infuses heat protection starting at the first step in the shower.



Lamellar Gloss Finishing Oil: Seals and aligns hair for dialed-up shine - plus, it's Paige's personal favorite!



Lamellar Gloss Cream Serum : Hydrates hair, and can be used as a pre-shampoo treatment, rinse-off treatment or as a leave-in before styling. Literally, what can't this product do?! Lamellar Gloss Shine Spray : Polishes strands for lasting definition. Ensuring your glossy hair keeps on giving.

"The Lamellar Gloss Collection offers a completely new take on hair gloss," added Klein. "This isn't your ordinary haircare line: It's meant to totally evolve the fibers of the hair, deeply nourishing it for that salon-worthy shine. From stick-straight ponies to luminous loose waves, these products elevate all types of styles. We're telling you: hair this glossy just hits different!"

And, it goes without saying, but long-lasting shine calls for a long-lasting party. As part of its 72-hour launch blitz in New York City April 7-9 , Paige and TRESemmé will be hosting 3 days of events celebrating all things gloss. During this time, the brand will also be releasing the first-of-its-kind Hot Gloss - aka the glossiest hot honey ever made. A limited-edition collab with Red Clay, this glossy goodness is made in a Spicy Peach Hot Honey flavor that's too good to gatekeep. The irresistibly hot honey - inspired by the Lamellar Gloss Finishing Oil, not made from it! - will be available for purchase April 10 on RedClayHotSauce.

If that's not enough, the campaign will also be rolling out through a series of digital and TVC spots, social takeovers, and even a special 1-800-Gloss hotline episode on Paige's podcast, "Giggly Squad" in partnership with Acast Creative Studios.

The TRESemmé Lamellar Collection is available at mass retailers nationwide for an SRP of $6.99. Because everyone deserves salon-quality hair without the trip - or price tag.

And that's on gloss.

About Paige DeSorbo

Paige DeSorbo is a multi-faceted television personality, host, and fashion tastemaker. She is a longstanding fan-favorite across multiple tentpole Bravo franchises -Summer House, Winter House and Southern Charm- and was recognized by Variety as one of the "40 Most Powerful Women in Reality TV " in 2023.

DeSorbo continues to expand her influence well beyond the traditional confines of the "Bravo-sphere," and has cemented her status as a bona fide fashionista and influential tastemaker. She is a savvy entrepreneur who is known for her impeccable, budget-friendly sense of style, specializing in "Looks for Less" that bridge the gap to re-interpret trends and forecasts at more affordable price points. A regular at New York Fashion Week and a recurring fashion correspondent for The Today Show, DeSorbo has also hosted major red carpets for the likes of E! News and Vanity Fair, including the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party livestream. She is regarded as a pioneer in the LIVE Shopping space and ranks among Amazon's top 10 Live creators as the host of her own Amazon shopping series, The Paige DeSorbo Show and her Amazon FAST Channel series, In Bed with Paige DeSorbo- both of which blend her signature style, humor, and impeccable product recommendations to massive audiences.

She is also the co-founder and co-host of the top charting podcast-turned-powerhouse brand, Giggly Squad alongside best friend and comedian, Hannah Berner. Known for its unfiltered, hilarious, and empowering conversations, the show has struck a major chord with Gen Z and millennial listeners alike, landing in the top 0.05% of podcasts globally. With tens of millions of monthly listeners and a fiercely loyal fanbase affectionately known as "Gigglers," Giggly Squad has evolved into a live touring juggernaut, with multiple sold-out tours across major venues in North America, including two back-to-back sold-out nights at Radio City Music Hall. In April 2025, DeSorbo and Berner will release their first book, "How to Giggle" from Simon & Schuster, filled with hilarious and heartwarming advice on how to take life a little bit less seriously. The book has already topped Amazon and Barnes & Noble charts in pre-sales alone.

