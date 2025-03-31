Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:02 AM EST - Aurora Cannabis Inc. : Has been named an honouree on the Globe&Mail's 2025 Report on Business, Women Lead Here list. This annual editorial benchmark recognizes the top publicly traded Canadian companies with the highest gender diversity at the executive level. Aurora Cannabis Inc. shares T are trading down $0.27 at $6.07.

