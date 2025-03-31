Fairmont Le Montreux Palace: Forging A Sustainable Path In Switzerland

Fairmont Le Montreux Palace

Fairmont Le Montreux Palace showcases its commitment to sustainability through innovative practices, including a lake water cooling system for guest rooms.

- Michael Smithuis, General Manager of Fairmont Le Montreux PalaceSANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Fairmont Le Montreux Palace , located in Montreux, Switzerland, has achieved its inaugural Green Globe certification, verifying its outstanding dedication to sustainability and environmental responsibility. Situated on the shores of Lake Geneva, the iconic hotel has made sustainability an integral part of its operations, implementing innovative practices that align with Green Globe's rigorous standards for environmental, social, and economic sustainability.Michael Smithuis, General Manager of Fairmont Le Montreux Palace, expressed his pride in this achievement, stating,“This recognition reflects the collective efforts of our entire team, who have worked tirelessly to make sustainability an integral part of our culture. At Fairmont Le Montreux Palace, we believe that meaningful change is only possible through shared commitment and action.”Since January 2023, Fairmont Le Montreux Palace has eliminated all single-use plastics from the guest experience by replacing them with biodegradable or reusable alternatives. Additionally, the hotel has removed all plastic items from daily operations in F&B and banquet venues, replacing straws, cocktail sticks, plastic cups, to-go coffee cups, breakfast boxes, and disposable cutlery with ecological alternatives. To further reduce plastic waste, the hotel has installed in-room toiletries with large-format dispensers. This initiative ensures guests can enjoy a luxurious yet environmentally responsible experience, reflecting the hotel's commitment to sustainability.In addition to eliminating plastic waste, Fairmont Le Montreux Palace prioritizes sustainable waste management by reducing food and operational waste, maintaining a comprehensive recycling program, and implementing a digital check-in process to minimize paper waste.As part of its food waste reduction initiatives, the hotel utilizes Orbisk, an AI-powered system that tracks and reduces food waste through real-time data insights provided to chefs. By utilizing Orbisk, the hotel has reduced food waste to 61 grams per cover in 2024. Additionally, the hotel uses a BioMaster system to transform kitchen waste, including frying oil and coffee grounds, into 30,000 kilograms of biogas each year.To further reduce food waste and support the local community, the hotel's Montreux Jazz Café has partnered with the Too Good To Go app, offering unsold daily specials at reduced prices. By repurposing surplus food instead of discarding it, this initiative allows guests to enjoy high-quality dishes while actively contributing to sustainability efforts.Building on its commitment to waste management and supporting the local community, the hotel actively collaborates with SapoCycle, collecting used soaps that are reprocessed and distributed to improve the sanitary conditions of children and families in need. This initiative also creates employment opportunities for individuals with disabilities, offering them a stable and supportive work environment where they manage the soap recycling process. Since its inception, Fairmont Le Montreux Palace has collected more than 1,430 kg of soap, including 209.7 kg in 2024 alone.Energy efficiency is another key priority at Fairmont Le Montreux Palace. To further reduce its environmental impact, the hotel utilizes an innovative lake water cooling system that pumps water from 80 meters deep through a 310-meter pipeline to cool guest rooms before returning clean and unchanged to the lake. This system cuts annual electricity consumption by 60%, saving approximately 340,000 kWh. Compared to a standard air-conditioning system, this innovative cooling method significantly reduces energy usage while maintaining guest comfort. The hotel also continuously upgrades its lighting to energy-efficient LED fixtures, including in its recently renovated façade and parking areas, where sensor-controlled lights further minimize energy usage. In guest rooms, the hotel has further demonstrated its sustainable efforts by installing smart blinds, water-saving faucet aerators, and linen reuse options.To promote eco-conscious travel, the hotel offers a range of sustainable mobility options, including bikes, e-bikes, scooters, and electric car charging stations. Fairmont Le Montreux Palace also empowers guests to join the net-zero movement through Accor's Net-Zero Carbon Calculator. Developed in collaboration with myclimate, a Swiss non-profit leader in carbon accounting, the tool allows guests to calculate and offset their carbon footprint by purchasing certified carbon credits.In addition to these efforts, Fairmont Le Montreux Palace is committed to nurturing the biodiversity of the local ecosystem. The hotel has sponsored beehives in the Montreux hills, producing high-quality organic honey that is served to guests. By sourcing honey from a local orchard, the hotel provides guests with a truly sustainable and regionally sourced product.Beyond internal sustainability initiatives, Fairmont Le Montreux Palace is also deeply committed to engaging with its community through its Green Team, which implements over 80 concrete sustainability actions each year in collaboration with local organizations. Through partnerships with organizations such as Cartons du Cœur, the Association pour la Sauvegarde du Léman, and Narcisses Riviera, the hotel contributes to community well-being and environmental protection. Furthermore, the hotel proudly supports Make-A-Wish Switzerland through the“Wishes Start Here” program, creating unforgettable moments for wish kids and their families.Fairmont Le Montreux Palace and its Green team also actively participates in global initiatives such as Earth Hour by turning off its façade lights, hosting candlelit dinners in the restaurant, and offering candlelit spa experiences to raise awareness for environmental causes. For Earth Day in 2024, the hotel joined Fairmont's global Earth Week campaign by serving cocktails and snacks made from local, sustainable ingredients, with proceeds donated to the Association pour la Sauvegarde du Léman, an organization dedicated to preserving Lake Geneva. During World Hunger Day in May, the hotel launched a month-long fundraiser at the Montreux Jazz Café, donating 1 CHF per dish sold to The Hunger Project Switzerland, which supports training programs aimed at eradicating global hunger.Green Globe certification validates Fairmont Le Montreux Palace's commitment to sustainability and reinforces its vision of creating a future where luxury hospitality and environmental responsibility go hand in hand. By prioritizing sustainable initiatives and fostering collaboration with local communities, the hotel continues to raise the bar for sustainability in the hospitality industry.About Fairmont Le Montreux Palace:Fairmont Le Montreux Palace, a grand hotel built in 1906, sits on the shimmering shores of Lake Geneva, offering easy access to Montreux's vibrant attractions like the world-renowned Jazz Festival and the charming Christmas Market. The hotel features 236 rooms and suites in a grand Belle Époque style, mixing the elegance of a bygone era with contemporary amenities. Guests can dine at various restaurants, some with breathtaking outdoor seating overlooking the majestic Alps, and enjoy drinks and music. The hotel also has a spa and is near picturesque attractions like the historic Chillon Castle. At Fairmont Le Montreux Palace, guests can enjoy a luxurious experience while contributing to a more sustainable world. For more information about Fairmont Le Montreux Palace and its sustainability initiatives, please visit fairmont/montreuxAbout Green GlobeGreen Globe Certification is the worldwide sustainability system based on internationally accepted criteria for sustainable operation and management of travel and tourism businesses. Operating under a worldwide license, Green Globe Certification is based in California, USA and is represented in over 83 countries. Green Globe is an Affiliate Member of the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO). For information, please visitFor more information, please contact:Amandine MathisseMarketing & Communication ManagerFairmont Le Montreux PalaceAvenue Claude Nobs 21820 MontreuxSwitzerlandT +41 21 962 10 08...fairmont/montreux

