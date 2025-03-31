Major Gifts To Support Speed Hall Renovation And Enhance Student Housing At Rose-Hulman Institute Of Technology

An artist rendering showcases the renovated front entrance to Rose-Hulman's Speed Hall, a residence hall for first-year students.

$10M Project Will Support Increasing Demand for Campus Housing as Enrollment Nears Record Levels

- Robert A. Coons, Rose-Hulman PresidentTERRE HAUTE, IN, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology is making a significant investment in student housing with a major renovation of Speed Hall, a first-year residence hall that has served students since 1963. Thanks to two generous gifts from an alumnus and a local community leader, the $10 million project will modernize the nearly 60-year-old hall, bringing central air conditioning, upgraded plumbing and electrical systems, expanded common areas, and improved accessibility.President Robert A. Coons emphasized the importance of these philanthropic contributions, noting that they support the nationally ranked STEM college's increasing demand for campus housing as enrollment nears record levels.“These gifts will enhance the residential experience for our students, addressing both our growing enrollment and the evolving needs of campus life,” Coons said.“Investments like these ensure that our living and learning environments continue to support student success for generations to come.”The combined resources of an anonymous alumni gift and a contribution from an anonymous community leader will facilitate the funding of the Speed Hall renovations, which are set to begin later this year. The updated hall will reopen for the 2026-27 academic year.“It is incredibly rewarding to see alumni and friends give back in such a meaningful way, reaffirming the lifelong value of a Rose-Hulman education,” Coons added.“Their generosity is a testament to the strength of our mission and the transformative experiences we provide.”This renovation is part of Rose-Hulman's broader commitment to enhancing campus housing. In addition to the Speed Hall project, a new $31.5 million, four-floor residence hall -designed to house 160 first-year students-is set to open this fall.About Rose-Hulman Institute of TechnologyRose-Hulman Institute of Technology, located on a scenic 1,300-acre campus in Terre Haute, Indiana, is home to 2,300+ students from 47 states and 33 countries. Consistently ranked among the nation's top undergraduate STEM colleges, Rose-Hulman delivers a strong return on investment from day one. Students collaborate with esteemed faculty in labs and innovation centers equipped with cutting-edge technology-opportunities often reserved for graduate students elsewhere. With nearly 100% career placement for two decades, Rose-Hulman prepares graduates for success. Founded in 1874, Rose-Hulman offers a vibrant student experience with a close-knit campus community, nationally recognized competition teams, 20 NCAA Division III sports, 90+ student clubs, and 12 fraternities and sororities. Learn more at rose-hulman.DROPBOX PHOTO AVAILABILITY:A Dropbox with a rendering of the renovated Speed Hall can be found at:Please credit: Rose-Hulman Institute of TechnologyROSE-HULMAN B-ROLL VIDEO:Video showcasing Rose-Hulman's campus can be found at:Any portion of this b-roll segment can be used with this news release.MEDIA CONTACT:Dale H. Long | Executive Editor and Director of Media RelationsOffice of Communications and MarketingROSE-HULMAN INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY5500 Wabash Avenue | Terre Haute, IN 47803-3999Phone: 812.877.8418 | Cell: 812.208.5615...

