Kansas City Kansas Community College Chooses Ellucian Colleague Saas To Enhance Technology Systems And Drive Student Outcomes

Proven cloud-based student information system and AI-powered platform to unlock innovation and improve user experience at one of the largest community colleges in Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Kan. and RESTON, Va., March 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellucian, the leading higher education technology solutions provider, today announced that Kansas City Kansas Community College (KCKCC) has selected Colleague SaaS, an innovative cloud-based Student Information System (SIS) leveraging an AI-powered platform to streamline the institution's technology infrastructure and enhance experiences for its nearly 5,000 students who attend each semester. Paired with Ellucian Insights , a comprehensive analytics solution, the institution will also empower staff with real-time, data-informed decision making. An existing Ellucian customer for 18 years, KCKCC joins more than 2,000 institutions leveraging Ellucian SaaS solutions to more efficiently scale resources and drive student success.

"KCKCC is setting a powerful example in expanding access to high-quality education, and we're honored to support them on their journey," said Laura Ipsen, President and CEO, Ellucian. "A recent Total Economic ImpactTM study revealed an impressive 133% return on investment for institutions that transition to Colleague SaaS. We are thrilled to see KCKCC harnessing this transformative power to unlock new opportunities for innovation and efficiency, ultimately driving better student outcomes and overall institutional success."

The implementation of Colleague SaaS aligns KCKCC's strategic plan with its technology systems, creating more efficient processes across the entire campus. The new SIS will enhance institutional operations by streamlining administrative tasks through automation, significantly reducing time-consuming manual processes. These improvements will enable KCKCC to decrease student acceptance time from weeks to minutes and provide each learner with a personalized, clear path to successful completion, improving retention.

"Kansas City Kansas Community College plans to leverage the transformative power of technology and automation to better serve students," said President Dr. Greg Mosier, Kansas City Kansas Community College. "We look forward to working closely with Ellucian on this modernization initiative."

The new platform will also allow KCKCC to build and support integrations more quickly, take actionable steps with data that is now easily accessible, and empower students to take control of their success and degree pathways more efficiently.

For more information on Ellucian solutions, visit:

ABOUT KANSAS CITY KANSAS COMMUNITY COLLEGE

Kansas City Kansas Community College (KCKCC) is a centrally located public 2-year institution in northeast Kansas that is committed to students and strives to ensure all students have a positive and successful post-secondary experience. The college is devoted to workforce development and academic transfer. Students may enroll in pre-professional programs and transfer to a four-year university or college or earn a short-term certificate or 2-year degree and enter the workforce.

ABOUT ELLUCIAN

Ellucian powers innovation for higher education, partnering with more than 2,900 customers across 50 countries, serving over 20 million students. Ellucian's AI-powered platform, trained on the richest dataset available in higher education, drives efficiency, personalized experiences, and strengthened engagement for students, faculty and staff. Fueled by decades of experience with a singular focus on the unique needs of learning institutions, the Ellucian platform features best-in-class SaaS capabilities and delivers insights needed now and into the future. These solutions and services span the entire student lifecycle, including data-rich tools for student recruitment, enrollment, and retention to workforce analytics, fundraising, and alumni engagement. Ellucian's innovative solutions, vast ecosystem of partners and user community of more than 45,000 provides best practices leading to greater institutional success and achieving better student outcomes.

Media Contact

Jess Weston

[email protected]

Kelly Rogge

[email protected]

SOURCE Ellucian

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED