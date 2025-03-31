Economy Ministry: 343 Ukrainian Women Become Truck, Bus Drivers In 2024

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Last year 343 women programme participants earned credentials as freight and passenger transport drivers, and 17% of them have already been employed.

The relevant statement was made by Ukrainian Economy Deputy Minister Tetiana Berezhna in a commentary to Ukrinform.

“In 2024, a total of 343 women participants completed the Reskilling Ukraine training programmes. Of them, 17% have already been employed as drivers, 17% are using the acquired skills in other fields, such as starting their own business or being engaged in volunteer activities, and 33% are actively looking for employment in a new profession,” Berezhna told.

In her words, about 40 companies expressed interest in hiring women drivers last year, including those involved in retail trade, international and domestic bus services, agriculture, mining, food industry, and logistics. Among them, there were also international transport companies operating in Ukraine.

A reminder that, in partnership with the Ukrainian Economy Ministry, the Reskilling Ukraine project announced a new selection for retraining programmes. In particular, they help women to master a profession of freight and passenger transport drivers free of charge.

The training course includes online and practical lessons in one of three Ukrainian cities (Kyiv, Kremenets or Ternopil). The training duration is six weeks. Accommodation and food during internship are provided by the Reskilling Ukraine project.

Photo: Oleksii Filippov