Once Upon A Coconut Expands To All 70 Fresh Thyme Market Locations Across 10 States

MENAFN - PR Newswire) This expansion reflects the shared commitment of Once Upon a Coconut and Fresh Thyme Market to offering high-quality, better-for-you products. Shoppers can now enjoy Once Upon a Coconut's Pure, Pineapple, Chocolate, and Watermelon flavors-each made with real ingredients and free from artificial sugars.

"Partnering with Fresh Thyme Market is a natural fit for Once Upon a Coconut because we both prioritize quality and transparency," said John Chiorando, CEO of Once Upon a Coconut. "We're excited to bring our clean, refreshing coconut water to Fresh Thyme shoppers looking for a delicious way to stay hydrated."

Fresh Thyme Market is dedicated to providing thoughtfully sourced products that fit a health-conscious lifestyle. With four refreshing flavors, Once Upon a Coconut offers a simple, natural alternative to traditional sports drinks and sugary beverages.

"At Fresh Thyme Market, we are committed to providing wholesome products that empower our shoppers to live healthier lives while enjoying incredible flavor. Once Upon a Coconut aligns with our quality pillar, offering clean, refreshing hydration that supports well-being with every sip," said Liz Zolcak, President of Fresh Thyme Market.

Beyond great taste, Once Upon a Coconut is committed to sustainability and giving back. Its coconut water is sourced from young green coconuts in Vietnam and packaged in eco-friendly aluminum cans. The brand donates 10% of profits to charities like the Down Syndrome Foundation of Florida and NAMI and plants a tree for every case sold through its Greenspark partnership-furthering its mission of making a positive impact.

About Once Upon a Coconut

Once Upon a Coconut is a premium coconut water brand focused on refreshing, natural hydration and making a positive community impact. Launched in 2020, the brand sources young green coconuts from Vietnam, packaging them in eco-friendly slim aluminum cans. Available in six flavors at over 6,000 retail stores nationwide as well as on Amazon and its website, Once Upon a Coconut is committed to quality and accessibility.

As a mission-driven company, Once Upon a Coconut donates 10% of profits from each case sold to nonprofits like the Down Syndrome Foundation of Florida and the National Alliance on Mental Illness. In partnership with Greenspark, the brand also plants a tree for every case sold, supporting environmental sustainability. Once Upon a Coconut is backed by prominent investors, including Shark Tank's Daymond John, NFL stars Rob Gronkowski and Ronnie Stanley, and Health & Wellness Board members Gary Brecka and Ben Greenfield.

