Mindwell Solutions Group Holdings, A Transglobal Assets Inc. (OTC: TMSH) Subsidiary, Announces Strategic Acquisition Of Manifest Technologies Group Assets To Enhance AI-Powered Financial Solutions

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mindwell Solutions Group Holdings ("MSGH" or the "Company"), a subsidiary of TransGlobal Assets Inc. (OTC: TMSH) focused on innovative technology solutions, today announced the acquisition of Manifest Technologies Group, a company specializing in the development and deployment of advanced artificial intelligence (AI) solutions for the accounts receivable (AR) and debt recovery industry.

This strategic acquisition will integrate Manifest Technologies Group's cutting-edge AI capabilities, including its automated AR management, compliance monitoring, and sentiment/emotion analysis tools, into MSGH's growing suite of technology offerings. The move is expected to significantly enhance MSGH's ability to provide comprehensive and intelligent solutions to businesses seeking to optimize their financial processes and improve customer engagement in debt recovery.

“We are thrilled to announce the acquisition of Manifest Technologies Group," said Michael Berman, CEO of TransGlobal Assets Inc.“Manifest's innovative AI technology aligns perfectly with our vision to deliver transformative solutions that address critical business needs. By integrating their expertise in AI-driven automation and customer sentiment analysis, we will be able to offer our clients more sophisticated and effective tools for managing accounts receivable and navigating the complexities of debt recovery."

The acquisition of Manifest Technologies Group's assets will provide MSGH with:



Advanced AI Capabilities: Integrating proven AI and machine learning algorithms for automation, prediction, and personalized communication in the financial sector.

Enhanced Product Portfolio: Expanding MSGH's offerings to include specialized solutions for accounts receivable management and compliant debt recovery.

Experienced Talent: Welcoming key members of the Manifest Technologies Group team, bringing valuable expertise in AI development and the debt recovery industry. Synergistic Growth Opportunities: Leveraging the combined technologies and market reach to accelerate growth and expand into new segments.

MSGH anticipates a seamless integration of Manifest Technologies Group and looks forward to the enhanced value proposition it will bring to its clients and stakeholders.

About Mindwell Solutions Group Holdings.

Mindwell Solutions Group Holdings is a subsidiary of TransGlobal Assets Inc. (OTC: TMSH), focusing on the development and acquisition of innovative technology solutions across various sectors. The Company is committed to delivering value to its clients through cutting-edge technologies and strategic growth initiatives.

About Manifest Technologies Group:

Manifest Technologies Group is a technology-driven company specializing in the development and deployment of advanced artificial intelligence (AI) solutions for the accounts receivable (AR) and debt recovery industry. Their mission was to enhance the efficiency, compliance, and customer experience of debt recovery processes. Please visit:

For more information, please visit msgholdings.ai

About TransGlobal Assets Inc.:

TransGlobal Assets Inc. (OTC: TMSH) is a diversified holding company focused on strategic acquisitions and emerging technologies. With the acquisition of Mindwell Solutions Group LLC, TransGlobal is now at the forefront of AI-driven innovation in mental health, relationship wellness, and performance analytics. The company's mission is to deliver next-generation solutions that enhance human well-being, optimize performance, and drive transformational change across multiple industries.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements under the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements may include expectations for future events, financial results, and growth prospects, subject to risks and uncertainties. TransGlobal Assets Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable laws.

