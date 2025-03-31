Nanox Announces Fourth Quarter Of 2024 Financial Results And Provides Business Updates
| NANO-X IMAGING LTD.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(U.S. dollars in thousands except share and per share data)
| December 31,
2024
| December 31,
2023
|U.S. Dollars in thousands
|Assets
|CURRENT ASSETS:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|39,304
|56,377
|Restricted deposit
|-
|46
|Short-term deposits
|15,500
|-
|Marketable securities
|18,402
|26,006
|Accounts receivables net of allowance for credit losses of $112 and $55 as of December 31, 2024, and December 31,2023, respectively.
|1,805
|1,484
|Inventories
|1,493
|2,356
|Prepaid expenses
|827
|1,274
|Other current assets
|1,349
|1,092
|TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS
|78,680
|88,635
|NON-CURRENT ASSETS:
|Restricted deposit
|337
|327
|Long-term deposits
|10,000
|-
|Property and equipment, net
|45,355
|42,343
|Operating lease right-of-use asset
|3,843
|4,573
|Intangible assets
|69,995
|80,607
|Other non-current assets
|1,792
|2,163
|TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS
|131,322
|130,013
|TOTAL ASSETS
|210,002
|218,648
|Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|CURRENT LIABILITIES:
|Current maturities of long-term loan
|3,061
|3,490
|Accounts payable
|2,209
|3,303
|Accrued expenses
|3,968
|3,920
|Deferred revenue
|140
|543
|Current maturities of operating lease liabilities
|745
|861
|Other current liabilities
|3,849
|3,407
|TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES
|13,972
|15,524
|NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES:
|Non-current operating lease liabilities
|3,640
|4,045
|Deferred tax liability
|2,576
|2,953
|Other long-term liabilities
|695
|612
|TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
|6,911
|7,610
|TOTAL LIABILITIES
|20,883
|23,134
|COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES (Note 3)
|SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:
|Ordinary Shares, par value NIS 0.01 per share 100,000,000 authorized at December 31, 2024 and 2023, 63,762,001 and 57,778,628 issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively
|181
|165
|Additional paid-in capital
|562,688
|515,887
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(1
|)
|(305
|)
|Accumulated deficit
|(373,749
|)
|(320,233
|)
|TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|189,119
|195,514
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|210,002
|218,648
| NANO-X IMAGING LTD.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND
COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
(U.S. dollars in thousands except share and per share data)
| Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
| Three Months Ended
December 31,
|2024
|2023
|2024
|2024
|REVENUE
|11,283
|9,905
|3,000
|2,397
|COST OF REVENUE
|21,892
|16,497
|5,890
|4,113
|GROSS LOSS
|(10,609
|)
|(6,592
|)
|(2,890
|)
|(1,716
|)
|OPERATING EXPENSES:
|Research and development, net
|20,182
|26,049
|5,401
|6,812
|Sales and marketing
|3,410
|4,168
|889
|1,034
|General and administrative
|22,455
|24,272
|5,786
|3,791
|Goodwill impairment
|-
|7,420
|-
|-
|Change in contingent earnout liability
|-
|(4,488
|)
|-
|18
|Other expenses (income), net
|90
|(1,424
|)
|9
|(2,684
|)
|TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES
|46,137
|55,997
|12,085
|8,971
|OPERATING LOSS
|(56,746
|)
|(62,589
|)
|(14,975
|)
|(10,687
|)
|REALIZED INCOME (LOSS) FROM SALE OF MARKETABLE SECURITIES
|2
|(178
|)
|-
|-
|FINANCIAL INCOME, net
|2,870
|1,652
|820
|360
|OPERATING LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAXES
|(53,874
|)
|(61,115
|)
|(14,155
|)
|(10,327
|)
|INCOME TAX BENEFIT
|358
|339
|94
|79
|NET LOSS
|(53,516
|)
|(60,776
|)
|(14,061
|)
|(10,248
|)
|BASIC AND DILUTED LOSS PER SHARE
|(0.91
|)
|(1.08
|)
|(0.23
|)
|(0.18
|)
|Weighted average number of basic and diluted ordinary shares outstanding (in thousands)
|58,673
|56,368
|60,139
|57,758
|NET LOSS
|(53,516
|)
|(60,776
|)
|(14,061
|)
|(10,248
|)
|Other comprehensive income (loss):
|Reclassification of net losses (income) realized in income statement
|(2
|)
|178
|-
|-
|Unrealized gain (loss) from marketable securities
|306
|1,491
|(13
|)
|341
|Total comprehensive loss
|(53,212
|)
|(59,107
|)
|(14,074
|)
|(9,907
|)
| NANO-X IMAGING LTD.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
|Accumulated
|Ordinary shares
|Additional
|other
|Number of
|paid-in
|comprehensive
|Accumulated
|shares
|Amount
|capital
|loss
|deficit
|Total
|U.S. Dollars in thousands
|BALANCE AT JANUARY 1, 2023
|55,094,237
|158
|477,953
|(1,974
|)
|(259,457
|)
|216,680
|CHANGES DURING 2023:
|Issuance of ordinary shares and warrants, net of issuance expenses **
|2,142,858
|6
|27,133
|-
|-
|27,139
|Issuance of ordinary shares upon exercise of RSUs
|34,750
|*
|-
|-
|*
|Issuance of ordinary shares upon exercise of options
|251,391
|*
|903
|-
|-
|903
|Issuance of ordinary shares under settlement agreement with former stockholders of USARAD Holding Inc.
|255,392
|1
|1,560
|-
|-
|1,561
|Reclassification of earn-out liability to equity
|-
|-
|1,500
|-
|-
|1,500
|Share-based compensation
|-
|-
|6,838
|-
|-
|6,838
|Unrealized gain from marketable securities, net
|-
|-
|-
|1,669
|-
|1,669
|Net loss for the year
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(60,776
|)
|(60,776
|)
|BALANCE AT DECEMBER 31, 2023
|57,778,628
|165
|515,887
|(305
|)
|(320,233
|)
|195,514
|CHANGES DURING 2024:
|Issuance of ordinary shares, net of issuance expenses **
|5,046,990
|14
|37,820
|-
|-
|37,834
|Issuance of ordinary shares upon exercise of RSUs
|190,000
|*
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Issuance of ordinary shares upon exercise of options
|746,383
|2
|1,668
|-
|-
|1,670
|Share-based compensation
|-
|-
|7,313
|-
|-
|7,313
|Unrealized gain from marketable securities, net
|-
|-
|-
|304
|-
|304
|Net loss for the year
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(53,516
|)
|(53,516
|)
|BALANCE AT DECEMBER 31, 2024
|63,762,001
|181
|562,688
|(1
|)
|(373,749
|)
|189,119
|*
|Less than $1.
|**
|Issuance expenses totaled $2,861 in 2023 and $970 in 2024.
|Ordinary shares
|Additional
| Accumulated
other
| Number of
shares
|Amount
| paid-in
capital
| comprehensive
loss
| Accumulated
deficit
|Total
|U.S. Dollars in thousands
|BALANCE AT OCTOBER 1, 2024
|58,521,934
|167
|523,396
|12
|(359,688
|)
|163,887
|Changes during the period:
|Issuance of ordinary shares, net of issuance expenses **
|5,046,990
|14
|37,820
|-
|-
|37,834
|Issuance of ordinary shares upon exercise of RSUs
|190,000
|*
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Issuance of ordinary shares upon exercise of options
|3,077
|*
|4
|-
|-
|4
|Share-based compensation
|-
|-
|1,468
|-
|-
|1,468
|Unrealized loss from marketable securities
|-
|-
|-
|(13
|)
|-
|(13
|)
|Net loss for the period
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(14,061
|)
|(14,061
|)
|BALANCE AT DECEMBER 31, 2024
|63,762,001
|181
|562,688
|(1
|)
|(373,749
|)
|189,119
|Accumulated
|Ordinary shares
|Additional
|other
|Number of
|paid-in
|comprehensive
|Accumulated
|shares
|Amount
|capital
|deficit
|deficit
|Total
|U.S. Dollars in thousands
|BALANCE AT OCTOBER 1, 2023
|57,717,425
|165
|512,497
|(646
|)
|(309,985
|)
|202,031
|Changes during the period:
|Issuance of ordinary shares upon exercise of RSUs
|34,750
|*
|-
|-
|-
|*
|Issuance of ordinary shares upon exercise of options
|26,453
|*
|33
|-
|-
|33
|Reclassification of earn-out liability to equity
|-
|-
|1,500
|-
|-
|1,500
|Unrealized gain from marketable securities
|-
|-
|-
|341
|-
|341
|Share-based compensation
|-
|-
|1,857
|-
|-
|1,857
|Net loss for the period
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(10,248
|)
|(10,248
|)
|BALANCE AT DECEMBER 31, 2023
|57,778,628
|165
|515,887
|(305
|)
|(320,233
|)
|195,514
|*
|Less than $1.
|**
|Issuance expenses totaled $970.
| NANO-X IMAGING LTD.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(U.S. dollars in thousands)
|Year ended December 31,
|2024
|2023
|U.S. Dollars in thousands
|CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
|Net loss for the year
|(53,516
|)
|(60,776
|)
|Adjustments required to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
|Share-based compensation
|7,261
|6,838
|Amortization of intangible assets
|10,612
|10,612
|Impairment of goodwill
|-
|7,420
|Change in contingent earnout liability
|-
|(4,488
|)
|Depreciation
|1,121
|1,198
|Deferred tax liability, net
|(377
|)
|(377
|)
|Realized loss (income) from sale of marketable securities
|(2
|)
|178
|Exchange rate differentials
|(512
|)
|69
|Amortization of premium, discount and accrued interest on marketable securities
|(260
|)
|735
|Loss from disposal of property and equipment
|202
|1,297
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Change in inventories
|(277
|)
|-
|Accounts receivable, net
|(321
|)
|(507
|)
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|190
|1,940
|Other non-current assets
|218
|(251
|)
|Accounts payable
|(1,316
|)
|(153
|)
|Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|490
|(8,956
|)
|Operating lease assets and liabilities
|209
|352
|Deferred revenue
|(403
|)
|(37
|)
|Other long-term liabilities
|83
|129
|Net cash used in operating activities
|(36,598
|)
|(44,777
|)
|CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
|Investment in (release of) restricted deposits
|46
|(373
|)
|Proceeds from maturity of marketable securities
|41,187
|38,287
|Purchase of marketable securities
|(33,017
|)
|-
|Proceeds from sale of marketable securities
|-
|822
|Investment in short term deposits
|(15,500
|)
|-
|Investment in long term deposits
|(10,000
|)
|-
|Purchase of property and equipment
|(2,767
|)
|(3,303
|)
|Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
|(20,051
|)
|35,433
|CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
|Proceeds from issuance of ordinary shares and warrants, net of issuance costs
|37,834
|27,139
|Payment due to settlement of contingent earnout liabilities
|-
|(790
|)
|Proceeds from issuance of ordinary shares upon exercise of options
|1,670
|903
|Net cash provided by financing activities
|39,504
|27,252
|EFFECT OF CHANGES IN EXCHANGE RATES ON CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH EQUIVALENTS
|72
|(60
|)
|NET CHANGE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH EQUIVALENTS
|(17,073
|)
|17,848
|CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH EQUIVALENTS AT BEGINNING OF THE YEAR
|56,377
|38,529
|CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF THE YEAR
|39,304
|56,377
|SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION ON ACTIVITIES INVOLVING CASH FLOWS:
|Cash paid for income taxes
|53
|3
|Cash paid for interest
|140
|149
|SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION ON ACTIVITIES NOT INVOLVING CASH FLOWS:
|Issuance of ordinary shares in connection with earnout liability.
|-
|1,561
|Reclassification of earn-out liability to equity
|-
|1,500
|Non-cash purchase of property and equipment
|223
|-
|Operating lease liabilities arising from obtaining operating right-of use assets
|-
|4,411
|(*)
|Less than 1 thousand US dollars.
The accompanying notes are an integral part of the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements
UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS
(U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share data))
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The unaudited condensed consolidated financial information is prepared in conformity with GAAP. The Company uses information about certain financial measures that are not prepared in accordance with GAAP, including non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shares, non-GAAP cost of revenue, non-GAAP gross profit (loss), non-GAAP gross profit (loss) margin, non-GAAP research and development expenses, net, non-GAAP sales and marketing expenses, non-GAAP general and administrative expenses, non-GAAP other expenses (income) and non-GAAP basic and diluted loss per share. These non-GAAP measures are adjusted for (as applicable) amortization of intangible assets, share-based compensation expenses, impairment of Goodwill, change in contingent earnout liability, expenses related to an offering, legal fees in connection with class-action litigation and the SEC investigation, accrual in connection with the settlement of the SEC investigation and class-action. The Company believes that separate analysis and exclusion of the one-off or non-cash impact of the above reconciling items (as applicable) adds clarity to the constituent parts of its performance. The Company reviews these non-GAAP financial measures together with GAAP financial measures to obtain a better understanding of its operating performance. It uses the non-GAAP financial measures for planning, forecasting, and measuring results against the forecast. The Company believes that the non-GAAP financial measures are useful supplemental information for investors and analysts to assess its operating performance. However, these non-GAAP measures are not measures of financial performance under GAAP and, accordingly, should not be considered as alternatives to GAAP measures as indicators of operating performance.
Reconciliation of GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shares to non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shares and non-GAAP basic and diluted loss per share (U.S. dollars in thousands)
|Twelve Months Ended
|Three Months Ended
|December 31,
|December 31,
|2024
|2023
|2024
|2023
|GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shares
|53,516
|60,776
|14,061
|10,248
|Non-GAAP adjustments:
|Less: Class-action litigation and SEC investigation
|81
|2,504
|5
|(1,699
|)
|Less: Amortization of intangible assets
|10,612
|10,612
|2,653
|2,653
|Less: Impairment of goodwill
|-
|7,420
|-
|-
|Less: Offering expenses
|420
|-
|-
|-
|Less (Add): Change in the fair value of earn out liabilities' obligation
|-
|(4,488
|)
|-
|18
|Less: Change in accrual in connection with the estimated settlement of the SEC investigation and the class-action
|-
|(2,350
|)
|-
|(3,000
|)
|Less: Share-based compensation
|7,261
|6,838
|1,416
|1,857
|Non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shares
|35,142
|40,240
|9,987
|10,419
|BASIC AND DILUTED LOSS PER SHARE
|0.60
|0.71
|0.17
|0.18
|WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF ORDINARY SHARES (in thousands)
|58,673
|56,368
|60,139
|57,758
Reconciliation of GAAP cost of revenue to non-GAAP cost of revenue (U.S. dollars in thousands)
|GAAP cost of revenue
|21,892
|16,497
|5,890
|4,113
|Non-GAAP adjustments:
|Amortization of intangible assets
|10,224
|10,224
|2,556
|2,556
|Share-based compensation
|227
|56
|54
|15
|Non-GAAP cost of revenue
|11,441
|6,217
|3,280
|1,542
Reconciliation of GAAP gross loss to non-GAAP gross profit (U.S. dollars in thousands)
|GAAP gross loss
|(10,609
|)
|(6,592
|)
|(2,890
|)
|(1,716
|)
|Non-GAAP adjustments:
|Amortization of intangible assets
|10,224
|10,224
|2,556
|2,556
|Share-based compensation
|227
|56
|54
|15
|Non-GAAP gross profit (loss)
|(158
|)
|3,688
|(280
|)
|855
Reconciliation of GAAP gross loss margin to non-GAAP gross profit margin (in percentage of revenue)
|GAAP gross loss margin
|(94
|)%
|(67
|)%
|(96
|)%
|(72
|)%
|Non-GAAP adjustments:
|Amortization of intangible assets
|91
|%
|103
|%
|85
|%
|107
|%
|Share-based compensation
|2
|%
|1
|%
|2
|%
|1
|%
|Non-GAAP gross profit (loss) margin
|(1
|)%
|37
|%
|(9
|)%
|36
|%
Reconciliation of GAAP research and development, expenses, net, to non-GAAP research and development expenses, net (U.S. dollars in thousands)
|GAAP research and development expenses, net
|20,182
|26,049
|5,401
|6,812
|Non-GAAP adjustments:
|Share-based compensation
|2,448
|3,818
|409
|925
|Non-GAAP research and development expenses, net
|17,734
|22,231
|4,992
|5,887
Reconciliation of GAAP sales and marketing expenses to non-GAAP sales and marketing expenses (U.S. dollars in thousands)
|GAAP sales and marketing expenses
|3,410
|4,168
|889
|1,034
|Non-GAAP adjustments:
|Amortization of intangible assets
|388
|388
|97
|97
|Share-based compensation
|717
|484
|145
|150
|Non-GAAP sales and marketing expenses
|2,305
|3,296
|647
|787
Reconciliation of GAAP general and administrative expenses to non-GAAP general and administrative expenses (U.S. dollars in thousands)
|GAAP general and administrative expenses
|22,455
|24,272
|5,786
|3,791
|Non-GAAP adjustments:
|Class-action litigation and SEC investigation
|81
|2,504
|5
|(1,699
|)
|Offering expenses
|420
|-
|-
|-
|Share-based compensation
|3,869
|2,480
|808
|767
|Non-GAAP general and administrative expenses
|18,085
|19,288
|4,973
|4,723
Reconciliation of GAAP other expenses (income) to non-GAAP other expenses (U.S. dollars in thousands)
|GAAP other expenses (income)
|90
|(1,424
|)
|9
|(2,684
|)
|Non-GAAP adjustments:
|Change in accrual in connection with the estimated settlement of the SEC investigation and class-action
|-
|(2,350
|)
|-
|(3,000
|)
|Non-GAAP other expenses
|90
|926
|9
|316
