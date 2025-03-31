BIO-Key Partners With Arrow ECS Iberia To Strengthen Access To Its Identity And Access Management Solutions In Spain And Portugal

LISBON, Portugal and HOLMDEL, N.J., March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIO-key® International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKYI), an innovative provider of workforce and customer Identity and Access Management (IAM) software for phoneless, tokenless, passwordless, and phishing-resistant authentication experiences, today announced a strategic partnership with Arrow ECS Iberia, a leading cybersecurity and enterprise IT solutions, value-added distributor in Spain and Portugal. Through this collaboration, Arrow ECS Iberia joins BIO-key's Channel Alliance Partner program, expanding the availability of BIO-key's cutting-edge IAM solutions across the Iberian market.

With the increasing demand for robust, regulatory-compliant security solutions in Spain and Portugal, the Arrow ECS Iberia partnership reinforces BIO-key's commitment to providing next-generation identity security solutions that are phoneless, tokenless, and passwordless, improving both cybersecurity resilience and user experience.

Partnership to be Unveiled at Arrow ECS Partner Event Wednesday, April 2nd in Lisbon

BIO-key and Arrow ECS Iberia will officially present the partnership at the Arrow ECS Event, Wednesday, April 2, 2025, at MEO ARENA in Lisbon, Portugal . Arrow ECS Iberia expects to host over 800 partners, technology leaders, and cybersecurity experts, providing a unique opportunity to showcase BIO-key's advanced IAM solutions to a large audience.

BIO-key will have a dedicated booth for live demonstrations of its solutions, including Multi-factor Authentication (MFA ), Single Sign-On (SSO ), and Identity-Bound Biometrics (IBB ). BIO-key will also be a featured presenter, joining industry leaders to discuss the future of IAM and how organizations can enhance security while ensuring compliance with the Network and Information Security Directive 2 (NIS2 ) and the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Arrow ECS Iberia Support for Driving Adoption of BIO-key Solutions in Iberian Market:



Pre-sales consultation, technical training, and deployment support.

Comprehensive Identity and Access Management (IAM) solutions, including Multi-factor Authentication (MFA), Single Sign-On (SSO), and Identity-Bound Biometrics (IBB).

Advanced biometric authentication that eliminates the need for traditional passwords. Regulatory-compliant cybersecurity solutions as aligned with European directives, including NIS2 and GDPR .

“Arrow ECS Portugal is committed to providing best-in-class cybersecurity solutions to organizations. Partnering with BIO-key enables us to offer innovative IAM technologies that help businesses enhance security, simplify identity management, and comply with evolving regulatory requirements. Our deep market knowledge and extensive reseller network make us the perfect partner to drive the adoption of BIO-key's advanced authentication solutions in the region. Arrow ECS has a global presence and offices in 45 countries.” Alexandre Silva, Security Business Development Manager at Arrow ECS Portugal.

Accelerating Cybersecurity and Digital Identity Protection

BIO-key's Channel Alliance Partner (CAP) program empowers strategic cybersecurity distributors like Arrow ECS Iberia to offer BIO-key's full suite of biometric authentication, identity security, and adaptive authentication solutions. This partnership will enable enterprises in key industries-including financial services, healthcare, critical infrastructure, and the public sector-to enhance security while ensuring a seamless user experience.

“Arrow ECS Iberia is a recognized leader in IT security distribution, and their extensive experience in cybersecurity and identity solutions makes them an ideal partner for BIO-key in Spain and Portugal. Together, we are committed to supporting organizations in Iberia with secure, scalable, and regulation-compliant IAM solutions. The upcoming Arrow ECS Event provides a fantastic platform to introduce our partnership, connect with IT leaders, and demonstrate how our Identity-Bound Biometrics and IAM solutions are revolutionizing cybersecurity.” – Alex Rocha, International Managing Director at BIO-key.

About Arrow ECS Iberia

Arrow ECS Iberia is a leading Value-Added Distributor (VAD) in Spain and Portugal, specializing in enterprise IT solutions, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure, and identity management. The company works with top-tier technology vendors to deliver high-value IT solutions and services to resellers, system integrators, and managed service providers (MSPs), helping organizations accelerate digital transformation while ensuring security and compliance.

About BIO-key International, Inc.

BIO-key is revolutionizing authentication and cybersecurity with biometric-centric, multi-factor identity and access management (IAM) software securing access for over forty million users. BIO-key allows customers to choose the right authentication factors for diverse use cases, including phoneless, tokenless, and passwordless biometric options. Its cloud-hosted or on-premise PortalGuard IAM solution provides cost-effective, easy-to-deploy, convenient, and secure access to computers, information, applications, and high-value transactions.

BIO-key Safe Harbor Statement

All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical facts are "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act"). The words "estimate," "project," "intends," "expects," "anticipates," "believes" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management pursuant to the "safe-harbor" provisions of the Act. These statements are not guarantees of future performance or events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those included within or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include factors set forth under the caption "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and other filings with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to disclose any revision to these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

