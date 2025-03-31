Forty-Nine Russian Drones Spotted In Airspace Over Kyiv Overnight Monday

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Last night, 49 Russian drones were detected in the airspace over Kyiv and on the capital's outskirts.

That's according to the Kyiv Municipal Military Administration , Ukrinform reports.

The air raid alert went off in the capital from 22:29 to 03:10 and from 04:14 to 04:51, with a total duration of 5 hours and 17 minutes.

"On the night of March 31, a total of 49 enemy UAVs were spotted in the airspace over Kyiv and the surrounding areas. Eleven of them were destroyed by air defense forces, and 30 left the airspace. The rest disappeared from radar," the report says.

Ukrainiandestroy five armored vehicles and enemy field depots in Kharkiv region

There were no casualties or damage within city limits, the administration emphasized.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, air defense forces were activated in Kyiv region during a Russian drone attack.

Illustrative photo: AFU General Staff