Bitget To List GUNZ (GUN) In Innovation And Gamefi Zone

Bitget , the leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, will list GUNZ (GUN) in its Innovation and GameFi Zone. Trading for the GUN/USDT pair will commence on March 31, 2025, at 13:00 (UTC), further enhancing Bitget's portfolio of digital assets designed to serve the evolving demands of the blockchain gaming sector.

Deposits for GUNZ are now open, with withdrawals scheduled to be available from April 1, 2025, at 14:00 (UTC). The listing provides users with direct access to one of the emerging Layer 1 blockchains, purpose-built for AAA Web3 gaming experiences.

Built by Gunzilla Games, GUNZ is a purpose-built Layer 1 blockchain designed to meet the high-performance demands of AAA Web3 gaming. Created to power the in-game economy of Off The Grid (OTG), Gunzilla's flagship battle royale title, GUNZ has since evolved into a comprehensive platform that delivers blockchain-native infrastructure for next-gen game development.

GUNZ now joins Bitget's curated selection of emerging digital assets, offering traders and gaming enthusiasts new opportunities at the intersection of entertainment and blockchain. The token can be traded via the GUN/USDT spot pair on Bitget's platform. The official GUNZ contract address is available via the .

To mark the listing, Bitget is launching a limited-time promotion: users can buy GUN with credit or debit cards at 0% fees, available in over 140 currencies including EUR, GBP, AUD, BRL, and more.

For more information, users can visit .

