Carol Alt, 64: 'You Can Have All The Versaces, But...'- Her Surprising Health Mantra

MENAFN - Live Mint) Carol Alt, one of the highest-booked supermodels of the 1980s, is revealing her secrets to maintaining her youthful glow at 64. Known as 'The Face' for her striking blue eyes, dark hair, and slender figure, Alt credits her ageless appearance to a combination of diet, exercise, and a positive mindset.

"I am the daughter of a New York firefighter, and I've never forgotten who I am," she told DailyMail. "My dad was the most altruistic person I ever met, and I believe in paying it forward."

Diet and fitness regimen

Alt, who has written two books promoting a raw food diet, emphasizes nutrition and wellness as key to her beauty routine. She says she follows an alkaline-based diet, supplements with probiotics, and stays hydrated with alkaline water.

"You can have all the Versaces in the world in your closet, but if you don't have your health, you've got nothing," she said.

Her fitness routine includes yoga, Pilates, and long walks in New York City. However, her favorite workout is riding a stationary bike inside her at-home infrared sauna. "It doesn't get hot, but after 15 or 20 minutes, you are sweating like crazy," she shared. "I gave the more expensive one away because I liked the cheaper one better. I feel great after using that."

Changing perceptions of aging

Despite stepping away from high-fashion runways, Alt continues to model and sees society embracing older women in the industry.

"I love what I do, and I see women like Demi Moore showing you can be beautiful at any age," Alt said. "Today's 60-year-olds are not my mother's era 60-year-olds. Why should age mean anything anyway?"