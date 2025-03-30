Russia Continues Illegal Export Of Ukrainian Grain, Metal Via Mariupol, Berdiansk Ports
Dmytro Pletenchuk, Spokesperson for the Ukrainian Navy, reported this on TV, according to Ukrinform.
"Unfortunately, they (Russians) are using the ports of Mariupol and Berdiansk. They've even enhanced their capacity. However, they still use these ports for export purposes. From there, they illegally export Ukrainian grain and metal, transferring it to foreign vessels at their official ports," Pletenchuk said.
The Russian invaders are also illegally using ports in Crimea for similar purposes.
"Sometimes foreign ships enter these ports," Pletenchuk added. He emphasized that Ukraine's Navy is doing everything possible to hold the perpetrators accountable for their involvement in illegal trade.Read also: U.S. to help Russia restore access to global grain and fertilizer markets – White House
As Ukrinform previously reported, following negotiations between U.S. and Ukrainian delegations in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on March 25, both countries agreed on measures to ensure safe navigation in the Black Sea, preventing the use of commercial vessels for military purposes, and deterring Russia from using force against civilian shipping.
