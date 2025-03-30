Women In Marketing: Opportunity Or Exploitation?

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) In Pakistan's marketing industry, a concerning trend has taken root-women are often recruited for front-desk roles, telemarketing, and sales calls under the banner of“equal employment opportunities.” However, a closer look reveals that these positions frequently exploit women rather than truly empower them. Instead of being valued for their skills, they are often used as a means to attract potential clients.

Marketing firms in Pakistan prefer hiring women for customer-facing roles. Whether it's a real estate agency, an insurance company, or a sales-driven business, young and well-groomed women are commonly placed at reception desks or assigned to cold calling. The reasoning behind this is simple: women are considered more polite, persuasive, and appealing to customers, ultimately benefiting the company's sales.

A visit to any marketing office confirms this reality-women greet clients at the front desk, while male managers make the key decisions. In telemarketing, female employees are expected to make numerous calls daily, promoting products or services. On the surface, this may seem like a fair division of labor, but the reality is far more troubling.

One woman, who was hired as a“media manager” at a marketing firm, shared her experience. She was promised a managerial role but was instead handed a SIM card and a list of potential clients, tasked with making calls all day. Her income was commission-based-she earned only if she successfully brought in customers.

Many women in these roles also face harassment, whether over the phone or in person.“People often respond rudely, hang up, or make inappropriate remarks,” one female employee shared.“But we tolerate it because job opportunities for us are already so limited.”

Moreover, women are often placed at front desks not for their skills but to attract customers. Some marketing firms even expect female employees to attend meetings outside the office, exposing them to potential risks. The lack of workplace protection, security, and structured career growth makes these roles even more exploitative.

The issue is not just limited to a few companies; it reflects a broader problem in Pakistan's corporate culture. While men in decision-making positions often view women as“less competent,” they still recruit them in large numbers for these roles because their presence helps businesses grow. Women's financial needs and lack of alternative opportunities are used against them, turning them into tools for profit rather than professionals valued for their abilities.

To address this problem, the marketing industry needs to shift its approach. Women should be given opportunities based on merit, not appearance. Companies must invest in training them for leadership roles in digital marketing, content strategy, and executive management. Furthermore, strict workplace policies against harassment, fair salary structures, and gender-neutral hiring criteria should be implemented.

Marketing plays a crucial role in business, but its reliance on gender-based exploitation needs to be challenged. Women should be respected for their skills and contributions rather than seen as mere marketing tools. Until businesses take meaningful steps to change their hiring practices, the marketing sector will continue to be a space where opportunity and exploitation coexist.