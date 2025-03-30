Building A Developed, Inclusive Bharat Will Be True Tribute To Babasaheb: PM Modi

MENAFN - IANS) Nagpur, March 30 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that a developed and inclusive Bharat will be the true tribute to Babasaheb Ambedkar and will take the country to new heights of progress with his values and teachings.

The Prime Minister, who paid tributes to Dr B.R. Ambedkar at Deekshabhoomi in Nagpur, in a message written in Hindi in the visitors' book said,“I am overwhelmed that I got an opportunity to visit Deekshabhoomi, one of the five 'Panchthirth' of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, in Nagpur. One can feel Babasaheb's principles of social harmony, equality and justice in this holy atmosphere here.”

He further added,“Deekshabhoomi energises people to move ahead with a system of equal rights and justice for the poor, less privileged and the needy. I have full faith that in this Amrit Kaalkhand, we will take the country to new heights of progress with the values and teachings of Babasaheb Ambedkar. Building a developed and inclusive Bharat will be the true tribute to Babasaheb.”

Deekshabhoomi is where Dr Ambedkar embraced Buddhism along with thousands of his followers in 1956.

Further, in his post on X, the Prime Minister said, "Deekshabhoomi in Nagpur stands tall as a symbol of social justice and empowering the downtrodden. Generations of Indians will remain grateful to Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar for giving us a Constitution that ensures our dignity and equality. Our Government has always walked on the path shown by Pujya Babasaheb and we reiterate our commitment to working even harder to realise the India he dreamt of.”

Dr Rajendra Gavai, a representative of the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Smarak Samiti which manages Deekshabhoomi, said PM Modi felt blessed after bowing before Dr Ambedkar's memorial.

According to Deekshabhoomi management, it is built like the original Buddhist architecture, a replica of the famous stupa erected by the Great Emperor Asoka at Sanchi, Madhya Pradesh. It is the biggest ever stupa in the Asian Continent. Deekshabhoomi was inaugurated on December 18, 2001, by the then President of India, K.R. Narayanan.

The memorial was built with the untiring efforts of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Smarak Samiti, Nagpur. It is a most sought after religious place of the Buddhist Circuit now and visited by hundreds everyday. Researchers and academicians come to this place to study the philosophy of the Bhagwan Buddha and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar.