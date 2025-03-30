Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Relatively Cold Weather Forecast For Today - JMD

Relatively Cold Weather Forecast For Today - JMD


2025-03-30 06:20:24
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, Mar. 30 (Petra)-- Sunday's weather is predicted to be somewhat cooler over the high highlands and moderate elsewhere, with some clouds visible at lower elevations.
In some areas of the eastern Kingdom, there is still a potential of sporadic showers in the morning. There will be moderate-speed, northwesterly winds that are occasionally strong.
According to the Jordan Meteorological Department's report, fog building over the high mountainous areas causes poor horizontal visibility in the early morning hours.
Temperatures in the capital Amman will range between a high of 17 degrees Celsius and a low of 7 degrees.
Highs in the port city of Aqaba will reach 27 degrees during the day, sliding to 17 degrees at night.

MENAFN30032025000117011021ID1109372220

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search