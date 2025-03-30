Relatively Cold Weather Forecast For Today - JMD

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Mar. 30 (Petra)-- Sunday's weather is predicted to be somewhat cooler over the high highlands and moderate elsewhere, with some clouds visible at lower elevations.In some areas of the eastern Kingdom, there is still a potential of sporadic showers in the morning. There will be moderate-speed, northwesterly winds that are occasionally strong.According to the Jordan Meteorological Department's report, fog building over the high mountainous areas causes poor horizontal visibility in the early morning hours.Temperatures in the capital Amman will range between a high of 17 degrees Celsius and a low of 7 degrees.Highs in the port city of Aqaba will reach 27 degrees during the day, sliding to 17 degrees at night.