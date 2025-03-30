Several Cultural Events, Activities From Today To Celebrate Eid Al Fitr

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Sanaullah Ataullah | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: An array of events and activities has been lined up to celebrate Eid Al Fitr with fervour and festivity, offering residents and visitors a rich tapestry of cultural, entertainment, and community experiences.

In Qatar, Eid Al Fitr celebrations blend reverence for religious obligations with vibrant social festivities, creating a welcoming and joyous experience for all.

The country is enthusiastically prepared to celebrate Eid Al Fitr, marking the end of Ramadan. The crescent moon has been sighted, and Eid Al Fitr will be observed today.



The day will begin with Eid Al Fitr prayer at 5:43am in 690 mosque and open grounds, which the Mosque Management Department of the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs prepared.

Households are bustling with activity as families prepare for the festive period. Homes are cleaned and decorated with lights, lanterns, and crescent moon motifs to create a joyful atmosphere.

Municipalities have completed preparations to ensure public areas are ready for the influx of visitors. Parks, beaches, and spaces like Souq Waqif and Katara Cultural Village are cleaned and adorned, offering a festive environment.

Public events, such as fireworks displays and family-friendly activities, are planned to enhance the celebrations.

The Ministry of Municipality has announced that the parks will remain open till late at night during Eid Al Fitr holidays.“Family parks will be open from 5am to 1am, while public parks will operate 24 hours a day during the Eid Al Fitr holiday,” the Ministry added.

The Ministry of Interior has implemented security and traffic plans, including increased patrols and measures to manage crowds around mosques, prayer grounds, and popular destinations like Doha Corniche and Lusail Boulevard.

The Cultural Village Foundation, Katara will organise a vibrant blend of cultural, artistic, and heritage festivities to celebrate Eid Al Fitr. The activities include musical and theatrical performances, folklore and fireworks displays, handicrafts, and a traditional food market.

The three-day Eid Al Fitr festival is to start today, March 30. The festivities will be from 4pm to 10pm during the holidays.

Msheireb Downtown Doha will hold an expanded lineup of Eid festivities, promising a lively, family-friendly experience from today to April 5, daily from 2pm to 1am. Building on the success of previous years, the celebrations will feature immersive installations and live entertainment, uniting the community in joy and tradition.

This year's expanded programme reflects the spirit of Eid, offering culturally authentic interactive entertainment. Baraha Msheireb, the largest courtyard in the region, will host family games, and live performances featuring a guitarist, saxophonist, violinist, as well as duo and trio musicians throughout the day.

Sikkat Al Wadi will come alive with international roaming entertainment, featuring performers from diverse backgrounds, alongside live music and interactive shows.

Old Doha Port has invited the public to an unforgettable Eid Al Fitr celebration. Beginning the first day of Eid, the Port will host eight consecutive days of immersive experiences in the Mina District and across the Mina Parks, offering a vibrant showcase of Qatar's rich heritage, musical artistry, and family entertainment.

From 4pm to 10pm daily, visitors can enjoy cultural performances and activities that reflect the spirit of Eid. Guests will be welcomed by the rhythmic sounds of a traditional maritime band performing at Al Bandar, alongside live music from different artists throughout Mina District.