Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Amir To Perform Eid Prayer At Lusail Prayer Ground

Amir To Perform Eid Prayer At Lusail Prayer Ground


2025-03-29 02:01:41
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Amiri Diwan announced Saturday that His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani will perform Eid Al Fitr prayer along with citizens at Lusail prayer ground on Sunday morning.
The Amiri Diwan wished that this blessed occasion be full of goodness and blessings for Qatar, and the Arab and Islamic nations.

MENAFN29032025000067011011ID1109371447

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search