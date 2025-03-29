Priyanka Gandhi’S Three-Day Wayanad Trip Ends With Iftar At IUML Supremo’S Residence

MENAFN - IANS) Malappuram, March 29 (IANS) Congress General Secretary and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi ended her three-day trip to her constituency with a grand Iftar at the residence of Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) Supremo Sayyid Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal on Saturday.

IUML is the second biggest ally of the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) and is primarily responsible for the four lakh votes margin that Priyanka Gandhi secured at the by-election held to the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat last year.

Priyanka Gandhi ended her three-day visit after attending numerous programmes, including both party and official meetings, overseeing the various programmes of both the Centre and the state.

One important function that she took part, was the District Development Co-ordination and Monitoring Committee, and the district collector and the local legislators of the Wayanad Collectorate were also present on the occasion.

She also attended the handing over of the keys of 29 houses to the poor and weaker sections of the society at the Wandoor Assembly constituency that forms part of the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency.

Incidentally, this was a follow-up programme launched by her brother when he represented Wayanad (2019-24) and had committed to building homes for the poor.

Before leaving for Delhi, Priyanka Gandhi attended a grand Iftar at Thangal's residence, which was also attended by the close family members of Thangal, besides legislators belonging to the IUML and a few Congress legislators too.

The meeting between Priyanka Gandhi and Thangal was expected, as the IUML was unhappy over the feud in Congress.

The meeting also assumes significance as Kerala is all set for the local body polls later this year and Assembly polls in 2026.

Sources said that the Congress party high command is also mulling to place Priyanka Gandhi to coordinate with the state Congress party leadership overseeing the elections.

Earlier, Priyanka Gandhi said that she will continue raising issues of Wayanad and Kerala in the Parliament.

She pointed out that the proceedings are now being increasingly disrupted by the treasury benches in the Lok Sabha, and she does not get the desired time to present issues of the constituency.