Emirates Opens A New 'Crew Zone' In Dubai
Dubai: As Emirates continues to recruit candidates for its collective of world-class cabin crew, a new Crew Zone has officially opened in the Emirates Group Headquarters, Dubai. The Crew Zone is a dedicated space for crew with a contemporary, open plan design that is available on a 24/7 basis, with seamless services offered throughout - from educational workshops to tech zones and support, a beauty and wellbeing hub, an interactive lounge area, and many other support services specifically designed for cabin crew.
The innovative and pioneering crew engagement area was in development for 9 months, and at an investment of AED 3 million, it aims to provide Emirates' crew with a welcoming area to grab a coffee and snack while finalising inflight reports, seek advice from stakeholders and colleagues, attend workshops on both professional and personal topics, have a consultation at the Beauty Hub, collect documents and devices, or unwind and recharge with colleagues.
The spacious area can accommodate up to 200 crew at a time, with 7 different zones and services, and is located on the Ground Floor of the Emirates Group Headquarters in Dubai.
-N
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment