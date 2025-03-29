Emirates Opens A New 'Crew Zone' In Dubai

Dubai: As Emirates continues to recruit candidates for its collective of world-class cabin crew, a new Crew Zone has officially opened in the Emirates Group Headquarters, Dubai. The Crew Zone is a dedicated space for crew with a contemporary, open plan design that is available on a 24/7 basis, with seamless services offered throughout - from educational workshops to tech zones and support, a beauty and wellbeing hub, an interactive lounge area, and many other support services specifically designed for cabin crew.

The innovative and pioneering crew engagement area was in development for 9 months, and at an investment of AED 3 million, it aims to provide Emirates' crew with a welcoming area to grab a coffee and snack while finalising inflight reports, seek advice from stakeholders and colleagues, attend workshops on both professional and personal topics, have a consultation at the Beauty Hub, collect documents and devices, or unwind and recharge with colleagues.

The spacious area can accommodate up to 200 crew at a time, with 7 different zones and services, and is located on the Ground Floor of the Emirates Group Headquarters in Dubai.

-N