Women Attacked During Kalash Yatra In Jharkhand’S Koderma, Tensions Rise

MENAFN - IANS) Koderma (Jharkhand), April 1 (IANS) Women participating in a Kalash Yatra in Chhatarbar village in Jharkhand's Koderma district were attacked with stones on Tuesday.

The women, carrying urns on their heads as part of a religious ritual, were seeking alms when unidentified individuals pelted stones from rooftops, damaging several urns.

Upon learning about the incident, hundreds of villagers gathered on the spot in protest, escalating tensions in the area.

The situation turned confrontational as people from both sides reached the site. Authorities swiftly intervened and deployed a large police force at Chhatarbar and its surrounding areas to restore law and order.

The Kalash Yatra was part of preparations for a community-organised Yagya ritual which is scheduled to take place from April 9 to April 17 in Chechai village, under the Koderma police station jurisdiction.

Around 60 women had set out to seek alms as a part of a ritual in seven nearby villages, singing devotional songs, when the attack occurred.

After being informed of the incident, a large number of people from Chechai village arrived at the scene, armed with sticks and rods, to protest the attack. A confrontation ensued, with people from the opposing side also reaching there, further intensifying the situation.

In response, senior police officials, including SDPO Anil Kumar Singh, arrived from Koderma district headquarters with reinforcements. The police safely evacuated the women and dispersed the crowd near the Chhatarbar village square.

Residents of Chechai village have demanded immediate identification and action against those responsible for the attack, calling it an assault on religious faith and tradition.

To prevent further escalation, authorities have deployed drones for surveillance in the area.

SDPO Singh has assured strict action against those attempting to disrupt communal harmony, stating that the police are actively investigating and identifying the perpetrators.