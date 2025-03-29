403
Kuwait Oil Price Up 45 Cents To USD 77.99 Pb
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 29 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti oil price increased 45 cents to USD 77.99 per barrel in Friday's trading compared Thursday's USD 77.54 pb, as per Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC).
In global markets, Brent crude futures dropped 40 cents to USD 73.63 pb, as West Texas intermediate decreased 56 cents to USD 69.36 pb. (end)
