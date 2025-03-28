Console & Associates, P.C. Investigates Coach Weiss Class Action Lawsuit For Privacy Violations Involving Female Student Athletes

MARLTON, N.J., March 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Console & Associates, P.C., a nationally recognized law firm representing victims of privacy violations and data breaches, is investigating potential claims on behalf of female student athletes whose personal information may have been illegally accessed by former University of Michigan football coach Matt Weiss. The firm is evaluating legal action, including the potential for a class action lawsuit, against Weiss, the University of Michigan, and others responsible for the breach.

Federal prosecutors recently charged Weiss with unlawfully accessing the computer accounts of more than 3,300 individuals, allegedly targeting female student athletes to obtain intimate photos and personal videos without their knowledge or consent. According to court documents, Weiss hacked into databases that were maintained by Keffer Development Services, which stored sensitive medical and personal data on over 150,000 athletes from more than 100 colleges and universities.

Two former Michigan athletes have already filed and sought certification for a Coach Weiss class action lawsuit, naming Weiss, the University of Michigan, its Board of Regents, and Keffer Development Services as defendants. The lawsuit accuses them of negligence and enabling an egregious invasion of privacy by failing to supervise Weiss or safeguard student information.

While Weiss is now facing federal criminal charges, the outcome of the criminal case will not provide any financial compensation to those whose privacy was violated. Victims must pursue their own civil claims-such as through a University of Michigan class action lawsuit-if they wish to seek justice and hold the responsible parties financially accountable.

"Students trust their schools to protect their privacy-especially when it comes to sensitive medical and personal information," says Attorney Richard Console, founder of Console & Associates, P.C. "When that trust is broken, and the harm is as serious as this alleged misconduct, a class action privacy lawsuit may be the only path to accountability."

The data privacy lawyers at Console & Associates, P.C. are dedicated to protecting consumers' privacy and advancing data security. The firm is actively speaking with individuals who may have been impacted by this breach. If you are a female student athlete, past or present, and suspect your private data or intimate photos may have been accessed without permission, you may be eligible to participate in this developing class action case.

If you wish to discuss this incident, please contact Console & Associates, P.C. by completing our online form for a case evaluation.

