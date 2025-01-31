EMM Loans Partners With Mortgageq AI To Fund More Non-QM Loans Faster

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EMM Loans launches mortgageQ AI application to streamline NonQM transactions, enhancing efficiency, reducing costs, and improving borrower experiences.

- Jason NicholsLADERA RANCH, CA, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- mortgageQ AI, a cutting-edge AI designed to help mortgage originators navigate complex Non-QM scenarios and connect with the right lenders, is excited to announce its latest partnership with EMM Loans . This collaboration is set to transform the Non-QM mortgage space by streamlining processes, reducing costs, and increasing efficiency for loan originators and borrowers alike.EMM Loans, a highly respected mortgage lender, has integrated mortgageQ AI's innovative technology into its loan origination workflow. With a team of over 100 loan originators, EMM Loans aims to enhance service quality, accelerate Non-QM transactions, and improve cost efficiency. By leveraging mortgageQ AI's intelligent search and matching capabilities, EMM Loans can provide faster, more effective solutions for borrowers with unique financial profiles.“We see a tremendous opportunity to streamline our Non-QM loan origination process, significantly reducing the time and costs involved in each transaction,” said Brad Miller, Senior Vice President of EMM Loans.“mortgageQ AI allows our loan originators to quickly find the best-fit lending solutions, making the process smoother and more efficient for both our team and our clients.”mortgageQ AI's advanced platform eliminates the need for time-consuming manual research by providing real-time answers to complex Non-QM questions and instantly identifying lenders that meet specific loan requirements. The technology also facilitates seamless communication between loan originators and lenders, ensuring greater transparency and efficiency throughout the process.“We are thrilled to welcome EMM Loans as a partner in our mission to simplify and accelerate Non-QM transactions,” said Jason Nichols, Managing Partner of mortgageQ AI.“Their commitment to innovation and efficiency aligns perfectly with our vision of leveraging AI to drive better outcomes in Non-QM lending.”With the addition of EMM Loans to its growing network of loan originators and wholesale lenders, mortgageQ AI continues to set a new standard for Non-QM lending. This partnership underscores mortgageQ AI's commitment to delivering intelligent, cost-effective solutions that empower lenders, streamline operations, and enhance borrower experiences.To learn more about mortgageQ AI and how it's transforming the mortgage industry, visit .

