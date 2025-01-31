Dr. Susan Agbenoto Receives National Recognition Through The INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD®!

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

2025 Independent Press Award Distinguished Favorite

"New Wine: A Journey into refueling your life in the spirit" by Dr. Susan Agbenoto

Dr. Susan Agbenoto

2025 Independent Press Award Distinguished Favorite

2025 Independent Press Award Distinguished Favorite

SANFORD, FL, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD, one of the most prestigious award programs globally for independent authors and publishers, recognized "New Wine: A Journey into refueling your life in the spirit" by Dr. Susan Agbenoto as a distinguished favorite in the Christian book category.The competition is judged by experts from different aspects of the book industry, including publishers, writers, editors, book cover designers and professional copywriters. Selected IPA Award Winners and Distinguished Favorites are based on overall excellence."New Wine: A Journey into refueling your life in the spirit" by Dr. Susan AgbenotoIn a compelling call for spiritual revival, this transformative narrative invites readers to embrace a deeper relationship with God, shedding past traditions to experience the new wine of the Holy Spirit and ignite a lifelong journey of faith.Readers will learn about the transformative power of the Holy Spirit, the importance of personal and corporate revival, and the steps to achieving a closer walk with God. The book draws on biblical passages, historical revivals, and personal anecdotes to illustrate its points, making it accessible and engaging for a broad audience. See the full review at:In 2025, the INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD saw participation from journalists, well established authors, and small, medium and large publishers across the globe, including those residing in Australia, Canada, Dominican Republic, France, Germany, India, Hong Kong, Japan, Portugal, Scotland, Singapore, Spain, United Kingdom, and the United States.Winners were chosen from publishers such as Amplify Publishing Group, Black Rose Writing, Blackstone Publishing, BookBaby, Calumet Editions, Globe Pequot, Finishing Line Press, Gatekeepers Press, Hachette Go (Blanco of Grand Central Publishing), HarperCollins Leadership, Ideapress Publishing, IVP Kids, Koehler Books, Mad Cave Studios, North Dakota State University Press, Oceanview, Publishing Old Stone Press, Pegasus Books, Post Hill Press, Red T Kid's Media, Rowman & Littlefield, She Writes Press, University of California Press, and University of Georgia Press.“The 2025 INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD awardees included the excellence and diversity of global independent publishing,” said Gabrielle Olczak, IPA President and Award Sponsor. "There is no stopping independent publishing. It provides unparalleled content and quality to consumers worldwide and we are excited to showcase this year's honorees to the world.”For more information please visit independentpressaward; and to see this year's list of IPA Distinguished Favorites, please visit:About the AuthorDr. Susan Agbenoto completed her Doctor of Ministry at United Theological Seminary in Dayton, Ohio. She was in the Pastoral Care and Counseling cohort, with a passion to see individuals being transformed by the word of God. Dr. Agbenoto has been ministering since 2013 and loves to be part of the transformation journey of others in ecclesial as well as educational settings. She released two books in 2024: New Wine, A Journey Into Refueling Your Spirit and Restore Me! But Privately, Please. Dr. Agbenoto also works as an investment professional and is married with two boys.---The Independent Press Award is announced every spring and is open to independent authors and publishers.The fall book competition, NYC Big Book Award, allows all authors, publishers, and includes submissions from the big five publishers.Join us for the Awards Dinner on May 3rd, and at the BookCAMP event, May 2 - 4, 2025,###

Gabby Olczak

Independent Press Award

+1 973-969-1899

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.