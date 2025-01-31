GULF COAST INTERNATIONAL PROPERTIES® PRINCIPAL TIMOTHY P. SAVAGE RECOGNIZED IN TOP 10 BY REAL PRODUCERS MAGAZINE

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

GULF COAST INTERNATIONAL PROPERTIES® PRINCIPAL TIMOTHY P. SAVAGE RECOGNIZED AS TOP 10 REAL PRODUCER FOR 2025 BY REAL PRODUCERS MAGAZINE

NAPLES, FL, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2025 /EINPresswire / --Contact: Vicki Tracy, COO, Gulf Coast International PropertiesPhone: (239) 572-3799Email: ...GULF COAST INTERNATIONAL PROPERTIESPRINCIPAL TIMOTHY P. SAVAGE RECOGNIZED AS TOP 10 REAL PRODUCER FOR 2025 BY REAL PRODUCERS MAGAZINENaples, FL (January 27, 2025) – Gulf Coast International Properties(GCIP) is proud to announce Principal Timothy P. Savage has been recognized by national magazine Real Producers as one of Naples' Top 10 Producers for 2025, achieving an impressive $103,704,450 in real estate sales revenue for 2024, as reported by Multiple Listing Service (MLS) statistics.The prestigious magazine puts the spotlight on the most elite and successful realtors nationwide. Made for and about the pinnacle of esteemed realtors that dominate the local business, recognition from the publication is a badge of honor. The publication connects top realtors and industry partners, and only top performers in their field are recognized.GCIP is a locally owned and operated, record-setting brokerage offering a boutique approach to surpass client's expectations through uncompromising integrity, unrivaled client service, innovative marketing tactics, and a hands-on luxury experience.Vicki Tracy, GCIP's Chief Operating Officer states,“We are thrilled to celebrate Tim's remarkable success, highlighting how a steadfast dedication to local expertise, professionalism, and exceptional customer service delivers remarkable results for our clients. Tim's accomplishment and recognition reinforces our company's commitment to success within the local community and exemplifies GCIP's proven approach to providing an unparalleled level of service assisting clients in their real estate needs.”About Gulf Coast International PropertiesLocally owned and operated, Gulf Coast International Propertiesis a premier real estate firmspecializing in luxury real estate in Naples, Florida. The award-winning company has been recognized by Who's Who in Luxury Real Estate, a worldwide collection of top brokers representing the finest luxury properties around the globe. The firm has over 100 years of combined experience in the local market.For more information, please contact:Vicki Tracy, COO at (239) 572-3799 or ...END# # #

