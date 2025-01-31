Cricket Coach Drugged, Sexually Assaulted 12-Year-Old Student In Kanpur Absconding

(MENAFN- Live Mint) In a horrific incident, a coach allegedly drugged and sexually assaulted a 12-year-old girl who was the under his supervision in the Panki area of Kanpur, Hindustan Times quoted as saying on Friday.

Meanwhile, a coach has been identified as a resident of Gangaganj and is absconding.

| Assam news: Woman raped, doused with acid in front of children; accused on run

The police said that the accused allegedly lured the minor to his colony after coaching classes and drugged her before sexually assaulting her. In addition, the police officer said that the suspect allegedly abused the victim for two months, before the girl confided in her mother, who filed a complaint at the Panki police station.

Not only this, the accused allegedly blackmailed the gir with social ostracisation and hurled caste-based slurs to intimidate her, according to the complaint filed.

| Congress Sitapur MP Rakesh Rathore arrested in rape case, was holding presser

An FIR was lodged against the accused under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act, the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, and other relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), said additional deputy commissioner of police (Addl. DCP), central, Vijyendra Dwivedi, adding that police are conducting raids to track him down.

The following incident follows another similar case in the Gujaini area, where a music teacher of a reputed school was accused of molesting a four-year-old student, added HT.

Tribal woman assaulted in Gujarat:

In Gujarat's Dahod district, a 35-year-old tribal woman was assaulted , disrobed, and paraded by a mob led by her father-in-law over a suspected extramarital affair, reported PTI.

| Supreme Court acquits accused Chandrabhan Sanap in Esther Anuhaya rape-murder

Following the incident, 12 people were arrested after a video of her ordeal went viral on social media, a police official said on Friday.