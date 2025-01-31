Revanth Reddy Launches Bitter Counter-Attack On KCR

(MENAFN- IANS) Hyderabad, Jan 31 (IANS) Telangana Chief A. Revanth Reddy on Friday launched a bitter counter-attack on Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) President K. Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) after the latter vowed to hit hard at the government.

Ridiculing KCR's warning, the Chief Minister remarked that the former Chief Minister should learn to stand properly without a stick.

"Forget about hitting hard. KCR should learn first to stand properly. KCR is boasting about getting more likes on Twitter. We understand the state of mind of KCR on his comments about likes on social after being the Chief Minister for 10 years," he said.

Revanth Reddy said that the BRS leader was hiding in a farmhouse as he was unable to face people after suffering a crushing defeat.

Addressing a public meeting at Mogiligidda village in Rangareddy district, Revanth Reddy said instead of indulging in a useless talk by sitting in his farmhouse, KCR should come to the Assembly. "KCR says crop loans have not been waived. If he is honest and sincere, he should come to the Assembly. I will give all details of crop loans waived," he said.

He alleged that the BRS, during its 10-year rule, pushed a revenue-surplus state into a debt trap. He said the Congress government inherited Rs 7 lakh crore debts in 2023.

On KCR's remark that the government may not implement Rythu Bharosa, Revanth Reddy said that he was not like KCR to go back on his word. He alleged that KCR has a history of going back on promises like a Dalit Chief Minister, three-acre land to Dalits and double-bedroom houses.

He said the KCR government waived only Rs 18,000 crore of farm loans from 2014 to December 2023 but only Rs 3,000 crore of outstanding debts were cleared as the remaining amount was spent to pay interest on farm loans, he said and claimed that the Congress government waived Rs 21,000 crores of farm loans in one year.

“KCR is like a demonetised note of 1,000 rupees. He has no value. By staying in a farmhouse, he has lost connection with people. Despite being rejected by people, the BRS has not changed," said the Chief Minister.

He claimed that the Congress government gave more jobs in one year compared to jobs provided by the BRS during its 10-year rule.

He disputed KCR's claim that people were suffering under the Congress rule. He said the government waived crop loans of up to Rs 2 lakh, provided free bus travel for women, enhanced Arogyasri coverage to Rs 10 lakh, and implemented fee reimbursement and Rythu Bharosa schemes.