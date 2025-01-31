ACE Alberta Commends Minister Jones For Taking Action On Childcare Affordability And Sustainability

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Krystal Churcher, Chair, ACE AlbertaCALGARY, AB, CANADA, January 31, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Association of Childcare Entrepreneurs Alberta (ACE Alberta ) welcomes today's announcement from the of Alberta regarding new Affordability Funding approaches for daycare providers, preschools, and family day homes. This positive step forward acknowledges the funding disparities that have crippled operators for over three years and takes meaningful action to support the sustainability and quality of Alberta's childcare sector.The Government of Alberta's introduction of these funding changes will bring much-needed financial relief to approximately 85% of daycare providers and the majority of family day homes across the province, ensuring that high-quality childcare remains both affordable and sustainable for Alberta families. These changes are a direct response to the significant financial strain created by the rigid, underfunded federal Canada-Wide Early Learning and Child Care (CWELCC) Agreement, and ACE Alberta applauds Minister Jones' leadership in carefully listening to Alberta's childcare providers and addressing the concerns that have been communicated.“This is a major step in the right direction,” said Krystal Churcher, Chair of ACE Alberta.“For far too long, Alberta's childcare operators have been struggling financially and administratively because of a deeply flawed federal framework that fails to account for the true cost of care. The Government of Alberta has recognized these challenges and today's changes show the industry they are actively working to mitigate the impact on operators and families alike. Alberta's leadership deserves recognition.”ACE Alberta acknowledges that while this announcement is a significant improvement, there continue to be challenges that must be addressed. Changes of this magnitude always come with transitional difficulties, and the association will continue working closely with the government to ensure smooth implementation.Most critically, ACE remains firm in its belief that the best long-term solution for childcare affordability is directed subsidy provided directly to parents, rather than a complex subsidy structure administered through childcare operators that restricts parental choice and creates financial instability for providers. The Association plans to continue advocating for that approach.“The Government of Alberta has made it clear that they are committed to supporting our sector, and we commend Minister Jones for his recent comments at a childcare industry town hall outlining his negotiation priorities for the next iteration of the federal-provincial agreement,” Churcher added.“However, for now, Alberta remains locked in an ideologically driven, bureaucratic funding structure dictated by Ottawa-one that does not work for our province - we thank Minister Jones for acknowledging that reality and we believe strongly as a sector that we have a Minister that has our back.”As Alberta moves forward with these funding changes, ACE Alberta will continue to advocate for a common-sense approach that reflects Alberta values-one that ensures:✔ Sustainability – A funding model that allows operators to provide high-quality childcare without financial hardship.✔ Quality – Recognizing that underfunding the sector leads to reduced services, staff shortages, and diminished care standards.✔ Parental Choice – Ensuring Alberta families have access to a variety of childcare options, including for-profit, non-profit, day homes, and preschools, rather than being forced into a one-size-fits-all model.ACE Alberta believes that Alberta's approach should serve as a model for other provinces trapped within the same failing federal childcare agreement.“This is what leadership looks like,” said Churcher.“Alberta is demonstrating that provinces can-and should-push back against a broken federal framework. Other provinces need to take note: this is how you fight for your childcare sector, your operators, and most importantly, your families.”While ACE Alberta is pleased with today's announcement, the association will not stop advocating for a funding model that directly supports parents and ensures long-term financial stability for providers. Alberta's childcare sector deserves a system built on practicality, sustainability, and flexibility-not one dictated by Ottawa's ideological agenda.“We want to sincerely thank Minister Jones and his team for their tireless work on behalf of childcare operators,” Churcher concluded.“While this battle is not yet won, today's announcement marks a significant victory in the fight to keep high-quality childcare viable in Alberta. ACE Alberta remains committed to working alongside the government to push for further improvements and to ensure a better, more sustainable future for childcare in our province.”

