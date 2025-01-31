Saudia's Chief Guest Experience Officer, Mr. Rossen Dimitrov, To Deliver Keynote At Airport Expansion Conference 2025

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) RIYADH, CENTRAL, SAUDI ARABIA, January 31, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Saudia , the national flag carrier of Saudi Arabia, is set to take center stage at the highly anticipated Airport Expansion 2025, taking place on February 4-5 at the Radisson Blu, Riyadh, KSA. Mr. Rossen Dimitrov, Chief Guest Experience Officer and Advisor to His Excellency the Director General at Saudia, will deliver a keynote address, offering exclusive insights into the airline's strategic initiatives aimed at redefining the future of air and passenger experience.

With Saudi Arabia's aviation sector experiencing unprecedented growth as part of Vision 2030, Saudia plays a pivotal role in the industry's expansion. Mr. Dimitrov's address will delve into the airline's transformative strategies, customer-centric innovations, and future-focused initiatives designed to enhance operational efficiency, elevate service excellence, and contribute to the Kingdom's ambitious aviation goals.



Key highlights of Mr. Dimitrov's keynote will include:



Keynote Presentation – Enhancing Customer-Centric Innovations in Airline and Airport Collaboration

Insights into Joint Initiatives – How airlines and airports are working together to elevate customer service.

The Importance of Personalization in Passenger Journeys – Leveraging technology and data-driven solutions to enhance customer experiences.

Saudi Air's Flagship Programs – Their impact on customer loyalty and service excellence.



The Airport Expansion Conference 2025 is the premier industry platform uniting aviation leaders, airport authorities, policymakers, and technology innovators to discuss the future of airport infrastructure, operational efficiency, and digital transformation. Attendees will have the unique opportunity to gain firsthand knowledge from Mr. Dimitrov and other distinguished speakers shaping the next generation of aviation in the Middle East and beyond.



For more details about the event and to secure your participation, visit Event Website:



About Saudia:

Saudia, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, is a leading global airline committed to innovation, excellence, and sustainability. With an extensive network spanning key international destinations, Saudia continues to elevate the guest experience while aligning with the Kingdom's Vision 2030 aviation sector objectives.



About Airport Expansion Conference 2025:

The Airport Expansion Conference is a premier industry gathering that brings together global aviation leaders to explore cutting-edge developments in airport infrastructure, technology, and operational advancements. Hosted by Cogent Solutions, the conference fosters dialogue and collaboration to drive the future of aviation.

