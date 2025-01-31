The Future Of Wound Care: 6 Trends For 2025

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Wound Care Thought Leader, Gentell's David Navazio outlines 6 timely trends for the taking the next steps in its evolution.

- David Navazio - President & CEO, Gentell, Inc, PA, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The global wound care is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 5-6% in 2025, continuing what has been a consistent annual growth metric over each of the last 5 years. According to David Navazio, President and CEO of Gentell, the largest vertically integrated wound care company in the world,“The continued growth in wound care demand is a result of the global population growing older, with more of those seniors requiring care, especially for surgical and chronic wounds.”Although it is expected that wound care growth in the United States will make up over 45% of overall global wound care demand and well over half of the industry's gross volume; the rest of the world is catching up.Navazio notes that the global wound care industry is not only growing, it is evolving as it strives to keep up with this increasing global demand for wound care supplies and expertise. He observes,“Although such factors as the pandemic and skilled personnel shortages have threatened to hamper wound care delivery; technology and innovation are helping the industry overcome these limitations.”In the year 2025, Navazio has identified the following 6 trends most likely to influence the global wound care industry:1) Technology is enabling global wound care standards of quality and consistency to go mainstream.Higher levels of wound care quality are being achieved worldwide because technology is overcoming limitations by facilitating the delivery of superior products and information more widely.2) Wound care is becoming more personalized.The days when a wound care manufacturer simply ships boxes of bandages and salves to a healthcare facility are becoming a thing of the past. The future harnesses technology to enable vertical integration of the process, making treatment more individualized and therefore more effective. By drawing on a global wound care database, patients will receive AI-recommended solutions, personalized protocols, just in time delivery, and more, in addition to providing patient-specific wound care products.3) The development of a Wound Care CultureTM.We define Wound Care CultureTM as an integrated environment of shared beliefs, knowledge and practices that prioritize wounds and elevate their care and treatment. A Wound Care CultureTM advances wound care from merely treating wounds to prioritizing the entire process toward achieving evolutionary improvement in overall patient care.4) Engaging artificial intelligence in wound care.To overcome industry-wide limitations in skilled personnel and training, AI's machine learning capabilities can be harnessed. For example, Gentell FastcareVersion 3.0, the largest wound care database in the world, incorporates AI into its personalized recommendations, tips and information, by drawing on an enormous base of relevant data and ultimately improving care and results.5) Vertical integration of wound care will make manufacturing and distribution of wound care products more efficient, bring down costs and expand access to superior quality care.Unlike the cost trajectory of most medical device and material manufacturing, by utilizing technology and vertical integration strategies, wound care costs will most likely stabilize.6) Wound care training at life sciences schools is becoming a protocol on its own.More medical and nursing schools are recognizing the importance and complexity of wound care and broadening their course offerings, even to the point of making it a specialty.Said Navazio,“In 2025, the wound care industry will innovate through technology and vertical integration to expand care, enhance quality and improve the lives of more people around the world.”-----------ABOUT DAVID NAVAZIO AND GENTELLDavid Navazio is the President and CEO of Gentell, Inc. and affiliated companies. Starting in 1994, with a small home medical equipment and respiratory company, David built Gentell to be a world leader in wound care. His pioneering vision has inspired innovations such as advanced wound healing protocols, developed uniquely for nursing homes, the creation of state-of-the-art wound care products, industry-leading wound treatment educational programs, cutting-edge wound care management technology and more.Among many accomplishments, David worked with the National Association for the Support of Long Term Care (NASL) and was instrumental for having the Health Care Financing Administration (HCFA) recognize advanced wound care products. The result was a Congressional change to the Medicare Coverage Policies (Section 2079) to not only recognize wound care but to provide coverage for advanced wound care products.Gentell is the largest integrated wound care company in the world, with manufacturing plants in the U.S., Canada, and the United Kingdom, as well as facilities around the world. The company manufactures and supplies efficient, affordable patient-specific wound care treatments to nursing homes, hospitals, home care, hospices and other providers.Gentell1000 Floral Vale Blvd., Suite 400Yardley, PA 19067 USAToll Free: 1-800-840-9041Phone: 215-788-2700 Fax: 215-788-2715Website: GentellLinkedIn: /in/davidnavazio/company/gentellTwitter: @gentell2701Facebook:facebook/woundadvisor# # #

