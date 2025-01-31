Professional Teeth Whitening Market Outlook Report 2025-2030: Subscription-Based Whitening Services Are Gaining Popularity

Dublin, Jan. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Professional Teeth Whitening Market - Focused Insights 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Professional Teeth Whitening Market was valued at USD 2.69 billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 3.74 billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 5.65%. The global professional teeth whitening market is set to grow due to growing demand for cosmetic dentistry and growing awareness of oral hygiene and aesthetic dentistry.

Europe accounted for over 31% of the global professional teeth whitening market share. The market in Europe is experiencing significant growth due to increasing demand for cosmetic dental treatments, advances in whitening technology, and rising awareness of dental aesthetics. Recent developments have included innovations in both in-office and at-home whitening treatments, with an emphasis on faster, more effective procedures. For instance, treatments like LED and laser whitening, which can deliver immediate results, are gaining popularity due to their efficiency and convenience. These treatments, although more expensive, offer substantial improvements in a shorter time frame, making them a preferred choice for individuals seeking rapid results.



KEY TAKEAWAYS



By Product: The whitening gels & kits segment holds the largest market share of 62%. The segmental growth is due to the rising consumer demand for aesthetic dental solutions.

By Procedure: The light-activated segment shows the highest growth of 5.93%, driven by advancements in technology and aesthetic treatments.

By End-User: The dental clinics held the largest market share in 2024. The segmental growth is due to their ability to offer tailored, effective, and safe treatments. By Geography: Europe accounts for the largest market share of 31%. The regional growth is due to increasing demand for cosmetic dental treatments and rising awareness of dental aesthetics.

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Subscription-Based Whitening Services

Subscription-based teeth whitening services are gaining popularity in the beauty and dental care industry due to their convenience, affordability, and personalization. These services provide recurring delivery of whitening products - such as strips, pens, or LED devices - allowing consumers to maintain their smiles at home without the upfront costs or hassle of in-office treatments. For consumers, the model offers convenience, flexibility, and customization, catering to individual needs like tooth sensitivity or shade. For companies, it ensures recurring revenue and builds customer loyalty. Many services emphasize eco-friendliness and natural ingredients, appealing to sustainability-conscious buyers. By offering cost-effective alternatives to professional treatments, subscription-based whitening services align with modern preferences for accessible, personalized dental care.

Advances in Whitening Technology

The Advances in whitening technology are driving the growth of the professional teeth whitening market by improving accessibility, safety, and effectiveness. Innovations like light-activated and laser-assisted procedures, such as Philips Zoom and KoR Whitening, enhance whitening agent penetration, delivering faster and more visible results. Modern systems also focus on safety with chemically stable gels, like Opalescence Boost, and personalized treatments using custom trays and calibrated gel concentrations to suit individual needs. User-friendly tools, such as portable whitening lamps and pre-filled trays, have made professional-grade whitening more accessible and affordable, appealing to patients seeking convenience and professional oversight. These advancements align with trends in minimally invasive cosmetic dentistry, as consumers prioritize natural, healthy-looking smiles through safe and efficient whitening solutions.

INDUSTRY RESTRAINTS

Increasing Demand for Home-based Teeth Whitening

Ensuring The growing popularity of home-based teeth whitening products poses a challenge to the professional teeth whitening market. Affordable and convenient options like whitening strips, gels, LED kits, and toothpaste appeal to price-sensitive consumers as cost-effective alternatives to in-office treatments. Aggressive marketing, combined with the accessibility of online platforms and retail stores, has further fueled the adoption of these products. Social media influencers and beauty bloggers amplify their appeal, often promoting at-home whitening as comparable to professional results. The rise of e-commerce makes these products easily accessible, reinforcing their widespread use among consumers seeking convenience and affordability.

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

The global professional teeth whitening market report consists of exclusive data on 28 vendors. The market has seen significant advancements in technology, especially in light-activated and laser treatments. Products like Zoom! Whitening and Flash Whitening utilize sophisticated technologies such as LED lights and high-concentration hydrogen peroxide gels to enhance whitening efficacy. These technologies are continually being refined, with some companies investing in research to create faster, safer, and more efficient whitening systems.

The market is dominated by a few key players who shape the competitive dynamics. Companies like DenMat Holdings, DMC Equipment, FGM Dental Group, Philips, and Ultradent Products hold substantial market shares due to their extensive product offerings, strong brand recognition, and widespread distribution networks. These players focus on creating customer-centric solutions, including professional-grade whitening gels and custom whitening trays, to stay ahead of the competition.

RECENT VENDORS ACTIVITIES



In 2024, Ultradent acquired a majority stake in i-dental, a leading manufacturer of dental products. This acquisition is expected to enhance Ultradent's product offerings and expand its global reach, particularly in Europe and other international markets. The collaboration will improve innovation in dental materials and products, including teeth whitening solutions.

In 2022, DenMat acquired the Den-Shur product line from Prismatix Decal, adding premium denture storage cups to its portfolio. This move aimed to expand its range of professional dental products. Colgate-Palmolive has been highly active in expanding its oral care portfolio. In 2022, it acquired Hello Products, a brand known for natural oral care products, to strengthen its presence in eco-friendly and natural product markets.

Key Vendors



DenMat Holdings

DMC Equipment

FGM Dental Group

Philips Ultradent Products

Other Prominent Vendors



AMD Lasers

Beaming White

Sonendo

Cavex

Colgate-Palmolive Company

Evolve Dental Technologies

Evonik

LumaLite

Mavrik Dental Systems

Premier Dental

SDI

Smile Perfected

Sunshine Health Products

Temrex Corporation

Vista Apex

Whitesmile

Dentovations

Red Carpet Smiles

Enlighten Smiles

Prevest DenPro

Ammdent

MaaRC Dental Prestige Dental Products

Key Attributes:

