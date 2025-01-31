عربي


Netherlands Issue Postage Stamp In Honor Of Haji Zeynalabdin Taghiyev

1/31/2025 6:13:18 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

A postage stamp has been issued in the Netherlands in memory of the famous oil industrialist, millionaire, and major philanthropist Haji Zeynalabdin Taghiyev (1823-1924), Azernews reports.

The stamp was issued by the national postal operator of the Netherlands PostNL as part of the "Pearls of Azerbaijan" project, the author of which is choreographer Saltanat Revangizi.

The project "Pearls of Azerbaijan" is aimed at promoting national history and culture. Previously, postage stamps were issued dedicated to the poet Nizami Ganjavi, writer Ismail Shikhli, composers Uzeyir Hajibayli, Jovdat Hajiyev, Fikrat Amirov, musician Rashid Behbudov, dancer Amina Dilbazi, etc.

Postcards dedicated to Khankandi, Shusha, artist Sakit Mammadov, and grandmaster Vugar Hashimov were also released.

Haji Zeynalabdin Taghiyev was not only one of the significant personalities for Azerbaijan and the entire Turkic world, his activities in the field of charity and humanitarian aid created a deep connection between our peoples and played an important role in promoting such values ​​as solidarity and enlightenment.

He contributed to the economic and social development of Azerbaijan and at the same time became a symbol reflecting the common values ​​of the Turkic world with his innovative activities in the field of education, health care and social security.

