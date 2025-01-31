Netherlands Issue Postage Stamp In Honor Of Haji Zeynalabdin Taghiyev
Laman Ismayilova
A postage stamp has been issued in the Netherlands in memory of
the famous oil industrialist, millionaire, and major philanthropist
Haji Zeynalabdin Taghiyev (1823-1924), Azernews
reports.
The stamp was issued by the national postal operator of the
Netherlands PostNL as part of the "Pearls of Azerbaijan" project,
the author of which is choreographer Saltanat Revangizi.
The project "Pearls of Azerbaijan" is aimed at promoting
national history and culture. Previously, postage stamps were
issued dedicated to the poet Nizami Ganjavi, writer Ismail Shikhli,
composers Uzeyir Hajibayli, Jovdat Hajiyev, Fikrat Amirov, musician
Rashid Behbudov, dancer Amina Dilbazi, etc.
Postcards dedicated to Khankandi, Shusha, artist Sakit Mammadov,
and grandmaster Vugar Hashimov were also released.
Haji Zeynalabdin Taghiyev was not only one of the significant
personalities for Azerbaijan and the entire Turkic world, his
activities in the field of charity and humanitarian aid created a
deep connection between our peoples and played an important role in
promoting such values as solidarity and enlightenment.
He contributed to the economic and social development of
Azerbaijan and at the same time became a symbol reflecting the
common values of the Turkic world with his innovative activities
in the field of education, health care and social security.
