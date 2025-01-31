عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Botanicals & Acupuncture Research Report 2024: Global Market To Surpass $600 Billion By 2034 From $80.68 Billion In 2023 - Personalized Medicine, Emerging Markets, Competition From Pharmaceuticals


1/31/2025 6:01:01 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Botanicals & Acupuncture market by Intervention, by Distribution Method, and by Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global botanicals & acupuncture market accounted for USD 80.68 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 601.11 billion by 2034 with a CAGR of 20.03% during the forecast period 2024-2034

The market will grow due to factors such as the growing acceptance of natural medicines, the incidence of chronic illnesses, government support and regulation, and the formation of strategic alliances and partnerships.

Natural and holistic methods of healthcare are becoming more and more popular as people search for safer substitutes for potentially harmful conventional drugs. An increasing amount of scientific research is supporting the use of acupuncture and botanicals as safe and efficient treatments for a range of ailments. For instance, Herbalife Nutrition and the American Red Cross formed a partnership in December 2023 to help disaster relief efforts worldwide.

North American region is anticipated to have the highest revenue share during the forecast period owing to the high consumer demand for natural health products, robust healthcare infrastructure, and strong presence of key market players.

Additionally, the Asia Pacific region is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing adoption of traditional medicine practices, growing healthcare investments, and rising consumer awareness of alternative therapies. For instance, Nature's Bounty Co. broadened its product line in December 2023 when it acquired a well-known manufacturer of botanical supplements with an emphasis on traditional Chinese herbal medicines.

By intervention, the botanicals segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global botanicals & acupuncture market in 2023 owing to the increasing consumer preference for natural health products, scientific validation of their efficacy, and rising awareness of preventive healthcare.

For instance, Gaia Herbs debuted a new range of herbal products in November 2023 that are geared at mental wellness and stress relief. Additionally, the acupuncture segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing acceptance of integrative medicine, rising awareness of its benefits for pain management and chronic conditions, and growing support from healthcare providers.
By distribution channel, the direct sales segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global botanicals & acupuncture market in 2023 owing to the personalized customer service, strong consumer trust, and effective direct-to-consumer marketing strategies.

For instance, Pure Encapsulations announced in January 2024 the introduction of a new line of acupuncture support supplements intended to enhance acupuncture sessions. Additionally, the distance correspondence segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing adoption of telemedicine, the convenience of remote consultations, and advancements in digital health technologies.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 200
Forecast Period 2023 - 2034
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $80.68 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $601.11 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 20.0%
Regions Covered Global

Market Dynamics

Drivers Analysis

  • Rising Chronic Health Conditions
  • Integration with Conventional Medicine
  • Growing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases
  • Expansion of E-Commerce

Restraints Analysis

  • Regulatory Challenges
  • Lack of Standardization
  • Cultural Barriers

Opportunities Analysis

  • Personalized Medicine
  • Emerging Markets
  • Collaborations and Partnerships
  • Innovation in Product Formulations

Threats Analysis

  • Competition from Pharmaceuticals
  • Safety Concerns
  • Intellectual Property Issues

Trend Analysis

  • Digital Health Solutions
  • Sustainability and Ethical Sourcing
  • Rising Demand for Niche Botanicals and Specialized Acupuncture Treatments

Market Environment Analysis

  • Porter's 5 Forces Analysis
  • PESTEL Analysis
  • SWOT Analysis

Companies Featured

  • Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.
  • Blackmores Limited
  • Gaia Herbs
  • Pure Encapsulations
  • Nature's Bounty Co.
  • Boiron
  • Weleda
  • Himalaya Drug Company
  • Young Living Essential Oils
  • NOW Foods
  • MediHerb
  • TCMzone
  • Standard Process
  • Pacific Herbs
  • Acupuncture Healthcare Holdings Ltd.

Botanicals & Acupuncture Market Analysis & Forecast by Intervention 2023 - 2034 (Revenue USD Bn)

  • Botanicals
  • Ayurveda
  • Naturopathy
  • Homeopathy
  • Acupuncture

Botanicals & Acupuncture Market Analysis & Forecast by Distribution Method 2023 - 2034 (Revenue USD Bn)

  • Direct Sales
  • E-sales
  • Distance Correspondence

Botanicals & Acupuncture Market Analysis & Forecast by Region 2023 - 2034 (Revenue USD Bn)

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • UK
  • Spain
  • Italy
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • India
  • Australia
  • South Korea
  • Rest of APAC
  • Latin America
  • Brazil
  • Mexico
  • Argentina
  • Rest of LATAM
  • Middle East & Africa
  • South Africa
  • GCC
  • Rest of MEA

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

  • Global Botanicals & Acupuncture Market
CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

MENAFN31012025004107003653ID1109152401


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search