Peracetic Acid Market Encouraged Growth To USD 1,899 Million By 2032 At 7.9% CAGR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The peracetic Acid was valued at USD 905 million and is projected to reach USD 1,899 Million in 2032 Between 2023 and 2032, at a CAGR of 7.9%.

- Tajammul PangarkarNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The global Peracetic Acid Market has emerged as a critical segment within the specialty chemicals industry, driven by its versatile applications across various sectors, including healthcare, food and beverage, water treatment, and agriculture. Peracetic acid, also known as peroxyacetic acid, is a highly effective antimicrobial agent and disinfectant, valued for its strong oxidizing properties and eco-friendly decomposition into non-toxic byproducts. Its ability to combat a wide range of pathogens, including bacteria, viruses, and fungi, has positioned it as a preferred choice in industries prioritizing hygiene and safety.The peracetic acid is characterized by increasing demand from end-use industries, particularly in the wake of heightened awareness about sanitation and infection control. The COVID-19 pandemic significantly accelerated its adoption in healthcare and disinfection applications, while the food and beverage industry continues to rely on it for sterilization and preservation. Additionally, the water treatment sector has seen growing utilization of peracetic acid as a sustainable alternative to chlorine-based disinfectants, driven by stringent environmental regulations and the need for safer water purification methods.Key driving factors for the market include the rising emphasis on food safety, the expansion of healthcare infrastructure, and the growing need for effective water treatment solutions. Technological advancements in production processes and the development of stabilized peracetic acid formulations have further enhanced its market appeal. Moreover, the shift toward green chemicals and sustainable practices has bolstered its adoption, as peracetic acid decomposes into harmless acetic acid, water, and oxygen.Market proffers a complete understanding of the Peracetic Acid Market [Snapshot - Global Market Size, Largest Segment, Fastest Growth, and Growth Rate in 7.9%] in its latest research report. It also offers a detailed analysis of the global Peracetic Acid market that considers market dynamics such as segmentation, geographic expansion, competitive environment, and many other key elements. The Peracetic Acid Market data reports also provide a 3-year pre-historic forecast (up to 2033) for the sector and include data on socio-economic data of global.Global Peracetic Acid Market research report contains product types (By Purity – Solution and Distilled; By Application – Sterilizer, Sanitizer, Disinfectant, and Other Applications; By End-User), and companies (Evonik Industries AG, Kemira Oyj, Solvay S.A., Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company, Inc., Airedale Chemical Company Ltd., Ecolab Inc., Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd, Hydrite Chemical, and Other Key Players). Furthermore, with regional analysis, all logical and factual summaries about the Peracetic Acid Market 2023, CAGR, production volume, sales, and revenue.Key Takeaways. Market Growth: By 2032, the Peracetic Acid Market is projected to reach USD 76.9 billion with an impressive compound annual growth rate of 7.9%.. Rising Demand: Peracetic acid has seen its demand skyrocket due to various reasons, such as its effectiveness as a biocide, disinfectant, and sterility across industries like food and beverage production, healthcare provisioning, water treatment services, and agriculture.. Peracetic Acid's Rising Trend: Since its invention, peracetic acid has experienced exponential growth in terms of usage.. Peracetic Acid's Surge in Popularity: Peracetic acid has seen increasing adoption across various industries due to its ability to effectively eliminate pathogens, viruses, and bacteria; driving its use both industrially and commercially. Media coverage detailing its eco-friendliness further propelled its rise.. Sample Report Request: Unlock Valuable Insights for Your Business: request-sample/The TOP Key Market Players Listed in the report with their sales, revenues, and strategies are:. Evonik Industries AG. Kemira Oyj. Solvay S.A.. Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company, Inc.. Airedale Chemical Company Ltd.. Ecolab Inc.. Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd. Hydrite Chemical. Other Key Players. Buy Now this Premium Report to Grow your Business:Peracetic Acid Market Segmentation: Research ScopeSegmentation of the Peracetic Acid MarketBased on Purity. Solution. DistilledBased on Application. Sterilizer. Sanitizer. Disinfectant. Other ApplicationsBased on End-User. Food and beverage. Healthcare Industries. Water treatment. Pulp and Paper bleaching. Other End-UsersLatest Update: Which Industry Will Boom In the Future? and How big is the Peracetic Acid Industry?Peracetic Acid Market Dynamics:This section deals with understanding the Peracetic Acid Market drivers, advantages, opportunities, restraints, and challenges. All of this is discussed in the following sections:- Increase in Sales Revenue- Increased Demand from Developing Regions- Rise in Popularity- R&D Efforts- Product Innovation and Offerings- Higher CostSegmentation 3: Geographic regions- North America (U.S. and Canada)- Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)- Asia Pacific (China, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)- Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)- the Middle East and AfricaHighlights of the Report#1. This report comprehensively explains customer behavior and growth patterns in the Peracetic Acid market.#2. The report sheds light on the lucrative business prospects of the Peracetic Acid market#3. The readers will gain an insight into the upcoming products and related innovations in the Peracetic Acid market#4. The report provides details about the key strategic initiatives adopted by the key players functioning in the Peracetic Acid market#5. The authors of the Peracetic Acid report have scrutinized the segments considering their profitability, market demand, sales revenue, production, and growth potential#6. In the geographical analysis, the Peracetic Acid report examines the current market developments in various regions and countriesKey questions answered in this report:1. What Industry Is In High Demand?2. What is Peracetic Acid?3. What is the expected market size of the Peracetic Acid market in 2024?4. What are the applications of Peracetic Acid?5. What is the share of the top 5 players in the Global Peracetic Acid Market?6. How much is the Global Peracetic Acid Market worth?7. What segments does the Peracetic Acid Market cover?Recent Trends in the Peracetic Acid Market. In recent years, the United States has seen a significant increase in demand for prototypes. Additive manufacturing has become more popular for high-volume production.. Market participants participate actively in expanding the range and applications of Peracetic Acid. Technology is rapidly improving. As such, Peracetic Acid focuses on streamlining pre and post-production.

Lawrence John

Prudour

+91 91308 55334

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.