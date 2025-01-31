(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Key insights into evolution with AI-powered analysis. Explore trends, segmentation, and growth drivers- View Free Sample PDF

Tubes And Cores Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2024 Historic period 2019 - 2023 Forecast period 2025-2029 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.1% Market growth 2025-2029 USD 3552.6 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.8 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key countries US, Germany, Canada, China, Russia, Brazil, UK, Japan, Argentina, and India Key companies profiled Ace Paper Tube, Albert Eger GmbH and Co. KG, Callenor Co., Cellmark AB, Chicago Mailing Tube Co., Cores and Tubes Ltd., Greif Inc., Heartland Products Group LLC, Konfida Ambalaj Tekstil San. Tic. AS, LCH Paper Tube and Core Co., Northrich, OX Industries Inc., PTS Manufacturing Co., Rae Products and Chemicals corp, Sonoco Products Co., Transpaco Ltd., Valk Industries Inc., VPK Group, Wes Pac Inc., and Western Container Corp.

Market Driver

The Tubes and Cores market is witnessing significant trends in the packaging industry, with a focus on alternative formats and eco-friendly materials. Pouches and biodegradable alternatives are gaining popularity as waste reduction becomes a priority. Inflation has led to increased interest in high-quality recycled paper cores and tubes, aligning with circular economy practices. The paper core industry is shifting towards fiber-based packaging, using repulpable barrier coatings and paper tubes for structural support. Plastic restrictions have driven growth in the paperboard sector, with lightweight, recyclable materials becoming preferred choices. Rapid delivery and flexible packaging options are essential in the e-commerce sector, while sustainable packaging solutions are key for consumer goods. Raw materials like sodium silicate and modified starch are used in adhesives, tapes, films, and printing industries. Paper tubes and cores are used in various industries, including textiles, concrete formwork, and yarn winding. Wall thicknesses, material handling, storage, and transportation are crucial considerations for manufacturing solutions. Damage-free storage and transport are essential for delicate products, while heavy products require strong, stable packaging solutions. Green packaging solutions are a priority for reducing carbon footprint and packaging waste. Concrete form tubes and paper roll cores are used in various industries, with virgin paperboard and untreated wood fibers offering sustainable alternatives.

In the paper industry, manufacturers of tubes and cores are focusing on reducing waste during the production process. This approach not only benefits the environment but also results in cost savings. One significant challenge in tubes and cores manufacturing is the frequent changing of paper rolls, which can lead to increased paper wastage and decreased machine efficiency. To address this issue, manufacturers are adopting advanced technologies such as automatic roll splicing systems and precision cutting techniques. These innovations minimize paper waste and enhance production efficiency, making tubes and cores manufacturing a more sustainable and cost-effective process.

Request Sample of our comprehensive report now to stay ahead in the AI-driven market evolution!



The Tubes and Cores market faces several challenges in today's business environment. Alternative packaging formats, such as pouches and biodegradable alternatives, are gaining popularity, putting pressure on traditional tubes and cores. Materials, including paper cores and tubes made of paperboard layers, face challenges from inflation and the need for sustainable packaging solutions using recyclable materials. The paper core industry relies on high-quality recycled paper and circular economy practices, but plastic restrictions and rapid delivery requirements pose challenges. The paperboard sector, textiles industry, adhesives industry, tapes industry, films industry, and printing industry all have unique material handling, storage, and transportation needs. Raw materials, such as sodium silicate and modified starch, must be sourced sustainably and cost-effectively. Cylindrical products require structural support and stability, while lightweight materials and eco-friendly alternatives are in demand. Damage-free storage and transport are essential for delicate products, while heavy products require packaging solutions. Concrete formwork and green packaging solutions are key trends, as is the circular economy and online retail. Packaging waste and carbon footprint are critical concerns, with a focus on reducing both through innovative practices and technologies. Yarn winding and paper roll cores are also important considerations, with various winding processes and wall thicknesses to accommodate different product requirements. Virgin paperboard and untreated wood fibers face competition from recycled alternatives, and the consumer goods industry seeks high-quality packaging materials to meet evolving consumer demands.

The tubes and cores market relies heavily on kraft paper as its primary raw material. This paper is manufactured using wood pulp. Since 2015, the cost of wood pulp has risen significantly, leading to an increase in the price of kraft paper. The expanding demand for paper-based packaging products, particularly corrugated boxes, from the e-commerce sector, is the primary reason for this price hike. Manufacturers of tubes and cores are experiencing a squeeze on their profit margins due to the high cost of kraft paper. However, they can pass on some of this cost to the end-users. Completely transferring the raw material price burden to the consumers may decrease demand for tubes and cores, as they may opt for alternatives like plastic tubes and cores to save costs.

Discover how AI is revolutionizing market trends- Get your access now!

This tubes and cores market report extensively covers market segmentation by



1.1 Paper industry

1.2 Textile industry 1.3 Others



2.1 Paper 2.2 Plastic



3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America 3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Paper industry- In the paper industry, tubes and cores play a crucial role in wrapping and protecting various paper materials such as tissues, tapes, label materials, and more. These cylindrical structures provide strength, stability, and ease of handling, storage, and transport. Tissue paper, particularly for toilet use, is the major contributor to this market. The demand for tubes and cores is influenced by paper production volumes, packaging needs, and technological advancements. Tubes and cores are also used as cores for labeling and tape products, ensuring a stable and secure structure for winding adhesive labels, tapes, and other adhesive-backed materials. The rise in urbanization, increased consumption of packaged food, higher online ordering of goods, and growth of food service outlets in emerging economies have boosted tissue paper demand, positively impacting the market for paper tubes and cores. Sustainability is a key focus in the industry, with paper tubes and cores being recyclable and biodegradable, making them an eco-friendly option for industries. Technological advancements enable the production of stronger and more cost-effective tubes and cores, further supporting market growth. The Asia-Pacific region, particularly China, India, and Australia, is expected to witness significant growth due to the increasing use of specialty paper and adoption of sustainable practices. Therefore, the increasing demand for tissue paper will significantly drive the growth of the paper tubes and cores market during the forecast period.

Download a Sample of our comprehensive report today to discover how AI-driven innovations are reshaping competitive dynamics

The Tubes and Cores market encompasses a range of packaging solutions, including paper tubes and cores, used in various industries such as e-commerce, textiles, and adhesives. Alternative packaging formats like pouches are gaining popularity due to their lightweight and eco-friendly nature. Materials used in tubes and cores include paper, biodegradable alternatives, and recycled paper, making them eco-friendly options. The paper core market is thriving, with high-quality recycled paper being a preferred choice for its sustainability and structural support. Real-time tracking opportunities and the increasing demand for sustainable packaging are driving growth in this industry. Inflation and waste management are key challenges. The metal packaging industry also utilizes tubes and cores for cylindrical products. Eco-friendly alternatives to traditional materials are being explored to reduce waste and improve sustainability. The textiles industry and adhesives industry are significant consumers of tubes and cores. Adhesives and tapes industries use tubes and cores for their production processes.

The Tubes and Cores market encompasses a diverse range of packaging solutions, including tubes and cores made from various materials such as paper, plastic, metal, and fiber-based alternatives. Alternative packaging formats, like pouches and eco-friendly alternatives, are gaining popularity due to their sustainability and reduced waste. Materials used in tubes and cores production include sodium silicate, modified starch, and high-quality recycled paper. The paper core industry focuses on circular economy practices, using raw materials like untreated wood fibers and recycled alternatives. The paperboard sector offers lightweight, damage-free storage solutions, while plastic restrictions drive demand for recyclable materials in the plastics industry. Rapid delivery and flexible packaging options cater to the e-commerce sector, and the textiles industry relies on tubes and cores for yarn winding. The adhesives, tapes, films, and printing industries also utilize tubes and cores in their manufacturing processes. Circular economy practices, such as repulpable barrier coatings and recycling, are essential for reducing packaging waste and carbon footprint. Tubes and cores come in various types, including paper tubes, cores, and concrete form tubes, with different wall thicknesses and structures for supporting delicate and heavy products. Spiral winding, parallel winding, and convolute winding processes ensure stability and efficient manufacturing solutions. Material handling, storage, and transportation are crucial aspects of the tubes and cores market, with a focus on damage-free solutions and green packaging alternatives.

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation



End-user



Paper Industry



Textile Industry

Others

Material



Paper

Plastic

Geography



North America



Europe



APAC



South America Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website:

SOURCE Technavio