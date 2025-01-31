The Global Inhaled Nitric Oxide Market: A Breath Of Fresh Air In Respiratory Care

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Inhaled Nitric Oxide Market-----
PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The global inhaled nitric oxide (iNO) market
is on an upward trajectory, fueled by the growing prevalence of respiratory disorders and the critical need for advanced therapeutic solutions. Valued at 0.8billionin2022∗∗,themarketisprojectedtodoubleto∗∗0.8billionin2022∗∗,themarketisprojectedtodoubleto∗∗1.6 billion by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%. This growth is driven by a combination of medical advancements, rising healthcare investments, and the increasing burden of respiratory diseases worldwide. Below, we explore the key drivers, challenges, and opportunities shaping this dynamic market.
Get a Sample Copy of this Report:
Key Drivers of Market Growth
1.Rising Preterm Birth Rates and Neonatal Respiratory Complications
oPreterm births account for 5-18% of global pregnancies, with developing nations bearing a significant burden.
oPremature infants often suffer from respiratory distress syndrome (RDS) and persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn (PPHN), making iNO a lifesaving intervention.
oThe selective vasodilatory properties of iNO improve oxygenation, reducing mortality rates in neonates.
2.Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Respiratory Diseases
oConditions like chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), asthma, and acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) are on the rise due to pollution, smoking, and lifestyle changes.
oiNO is increasingly used as an adjunct therapy to manage severe respiratory conditions, driving market demand.
3.Advancements in Healthcare Infrastructure
oImproved healthcare facilities and advanced delivery systems have made iNO therapy more accessible and effective.
oEnhanced monitoring technologies ensure precise administration, improving patient outcomes.
4.Growing Awareness and Adoption in Emerging Markets
oCountries in the Asia-Pacific region are witnessing rapid adoption of iNO therapy due to rising disposable incomes and increasing awareness of respiratory care.
oGovernments and private players are investing in healthcare infrastructure, further boosting market growth.
________________________________________
Market Segmentation
The inhaled nitric oxide market is segmented by application and region, reflecting its diverse use cases and global reach.
By Application
.Neonatal Respiratory Treatment: Dominated the market in 2022, driven by the high demand for treating PPHN and RDS in newborns.
.Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD): A growing application segment due to the rising prevalence of COPD globally.
.Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS): iNO is increasingly used in critical care settings to manage AR
Enquire Before Buying:
David Correa
Allied Market Research
+ 1 800-792-5285
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
YouTube
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability
for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this
article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
MENAFN31012025003118003196ID1109152267
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.