عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
QCB Governor Attends Meeting Of Financial Stability Board Regional Consultative Group For Middle East And North Africa

QCB Governor Attends Meeting Of Financial Stability Board Regional Consultative Group For Middle East And North Africa


1/31/2025 4:29:22 AM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Governor of the Qatar Central bank H E sheikh Bandar bin Mohammed bin Saoud Al Thani participated in the meeting of the financial Stability Board Regional Consultative Group for the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) held on January 29-30, 2025 in Sharm El-Sheikh, Arab Republic of Egypt. The meeting discussed a number of topics on the agenda and appropriate decisions were taken.

MENAFN31012025000063011010ID1109152093


The Peninsula

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search