QCB Governor Attends Meeting Of Financial Stability Board Regional Consultative Group For Middle East And North Africa

Governor of the Qatar Central H E Bandar bin Mohammed bin Saoud Al Thani participated in the meeting of the Stability Board Regional Consultative Group for the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) held on January 29-30, 2025 in Sharm El-Sheikh, Arab Republic of Egypt. The meeting discussed a number of topics on the agenda and appropriate decisions were taken.

