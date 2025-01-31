Chemelex Embarks On New Chapter As Independent Company, Appoints David Prystash As CEO

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Chemelex, a global leader in electric thermal and sensing solutions, today announces two significant milestones in its history: the completion of its separation from nVent and the appointment of David Prystash as Chief Executive Officer. Following the by Brookfield Asset Management's private equity business, Chemelex is now operating as an independent entity, positioned for accelerated growth and innovation in the thermal management sector.

As a pioneer in self-regulating heat tracing and other technologies, Chemelex, formerly the Thermal Management business of nVent, has long been recognized as an expert within the industry. The company will build on this legacy, continuing its mission to deliver high-quality electric thermal and sensing solutions that protect critical processes, places, and people worldwide. Chemelex's "Excellence is Everything" approach underscores its commitment to innovation, reliability, and exceptional service for its diverse clientele, including industrial manufacturers, traditional energy and energy transition companies, infrastructure and data center organizations, commercial buildings, and homeowners. The transition to a standalone company allows Chemelex to increase its focus on serving its customers through product innovation, agile operations and direct relationships.

David Prystash succeeds Brad Faulconer, who will continue to serve as a strategic advisor. Mr. Prystash brings extensive experience from senior leadership roles. Most recently, he served at International Automotive Components Group (IAC), first as Chief Financial Officer and later as Chairman and CEO.

"We thank Brad for his leadership and many achievements over the past 30 years," said the Chemelex Board. "David is an experienced leader with a strong track record of building teams enabled to drive growth and innovation with customer-focused strategies. We welcome David and look forward to working with both him and Brad in their new roles."

“Chemelex is established as the segment leader in mission-critical heat management solutions, bringing quality, innovation, and high-quality service to the market,” said David Prystash, CEO.“I'm excited to lead the business and work with the team as together we embark on Chemelex's next chapter as an independent business, well-positioned for further growth.”

The Chemelex business encompasses globally leading portfolios of heat tracing solutions and comprehensive heat management systems. These solutions are represented by renowned brands such as Raychem, Tracer, Pyrotenax, and Nuheat, each playing an essential role in delivering quality products and engineering services with proven technologies, now backed by Chemelex:



Raychem: Offers industrial heat tracing solutions that protect critical processes with a focus on energy transition in both traditional and clean fuel applications. Additionally, the brand provides commercial and residential winter protection and enhanced performance solutions for buildings, infrastructure, and homes.

Tracer: Provides heat management services designed to optimize heat tracing projects through an integrated approach to maximize performance, reduce costs, and minimize risks.

Pyrotenax: Delivers fire-rated cables that protect crucial electrical circuits necessary during emergencies. Nuheat: Offers floor heating systems that provide comfort in residential and commercial buildings.

These brands offer a broad range of time-tested, future-ready technologies and tools designed to meet the increasingly complex needs of thermal management across diverse environments.

About Chemelex

Chemelex is a global leader in electric thermal and sensing solutions, protecting the world's critical processes, places, and people. With over 50 years of innovation and a commitment to excellence, we develop solutions that ensure safety, reliability, and efficiency in diverse environments – from industrial plants and data centers to people's homes. We deliver future-ready technologies, advanced engineering capabilities and local expertise backed by global standards. Our offering includes a leading portfolio from our trusted brands: Raychem, Tracer, Nuheat and Pyrotenax.

Chemelex, Raychem, Tracer, Nuheat and Pyrotenax are trademarks owned or licensed by Chemelex or its affiliates.

